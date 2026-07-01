Welsh Government action to transform north Wales health board

A Welsh Government directed intervention will take place at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to stabilise services, strengthen leadership and accountability and drive lasting improvement for people across north Wales.

Welsh Government is taking direct action to drive improvement at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, rather than the health board leading own recovery

independent panel will review patient safety, leadership and culture, reporting back by end of October 2026

Health Minister says this is clear statement of commitment to supporting improvement and ensuring the people of north Wales receive the safe, high-quality and timely care they deserve

A Welsh Government directed intervention will take place at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to stabilise services, strengthen leadership and accountability and drive lasting improvement for people across north Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr has been in a heightened state of escalation for 11 years, and at the most serious level, level 5, since February 2023.

Health and Care Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor has said the health board continues to fall short of the standards that people in north Wales deserve and has been clear that the situation can no longer continue.

As part of the intervention, a full stocktake of the health board's current position will be carried out, covering operational challenges, quality of care and strategic direction.

The review will examine patient safety as well as the health board’s leadership, governance, organisational culture and board capability. An independent expert panel will undertake the assessment and provide clear, evidence-based recommendations to the Cabinet Minister.

Previous approaches relied on the health board leading its own recovery with external support. That has not delivered the pace or scale of change required. This new intervention moves beyond that, with Welsh Government taking a more direct role in ensuring improvement happens.

A final report is expected by the end of October 2026.

Cabinet Minister for Health and Care, Mabon ap Gwynfor said:

People in north Wales are waiting too long to be able to access the care and treatment they need. This is not a reality the public should be asked to accept, and it is not one this Government will accept either. This is the Board’s final chance to demonstrate they can deliver the consistent high standards of care that the people of north Wales deserve.

NHS Wales Performance and Improvement (NHSWPI) has been tasked in supporting the health board in areas such as planned care, diagnostics and cancer to support operational improvement planning and increasing the robustness of delivery.

Further resources will now be deployed to ensure improvements through the coming months.

Healthcare Inspectorate Wales recently designated the emergency department at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd as a 'service requiring significant improvement', its highest level of concern, less than 2 years after it had previously been removed from that status.

NHSWPI will support the development of an Urgent and Emergency Care Improvement Team led by a senior expert who will take forward an improvement plan.

The Minister added: