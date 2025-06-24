Welsh Government
Welsh Government and Pride Cymru partner for grassroots Pride events
The Welsh Government yesterday announced a new partnership with Pride Cymru to administer the successful Grassroots Pride fund for 2025 to 2026, ensuring LGBTQ+ communities in towns and villages across Wales continue to benefit from local celebrations.
The announcement comes towards the end of Pride month, which saw celebrations taking place across Wales throughout June.
For the past 3 years, the fund has helped communities celebrate Pride events throughout Wales, with £38,250 available in the latest round of funding.
Brecon Pride was one of several events across Wales that received Welsh Government support. The celebration brought together hundreds of people from across mid-Wales and beyond for a day of performances, community stalls and family activities.
Chair of Brecon Pride, Michael Price, yesterday said:
Pride events like ours have a truly transformative impact on rural communities. They create spaces where people feel seen and celebrated, while boosting community spirit across our region. With this funding support, we've been able to reach more people and create a stronger sense of belonging.
To improve the delivery of the fund and to make it more responsive to the needs of local Prides, the Welsh Government decided to partner with Pride Cymru to administer the fund on their behalf.
Chair of Pride Cymru, Gian Molinu, yesterday said:
It's been fantastic to see the growth of the Pride movement over the last few years. You can't be what you can't see: so its been fantastic for people in small towns and villages to see Wales' diverse communities being celebrated on their doorstep. By administering the fund, we hope to support local Prides put on a high quality and safe events that do justice to their community.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, yesterday said:
These celebrations can be life-changing for LGBTQ+ communities across Wales. For some, attending Pride may be the first time they feel truly accepted. Every Pride event helps build a Wales where everyone can live openly and proudly.
As the largest and longest running Pride event in Wales, Pride Cymru brings valuable expertise to the funding process, and will ensure tailored support from organisers with direct experience of running Pride events.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-and-pride-cymru-partner-grassroots-pride-events
