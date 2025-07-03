Welsh Government
Welsh Government and Social Value Portal introduce well-being reporting across Wales
Welsh Government partners with Social Value Portal to pilot groundbreaking well-being reporting across Wales.
The Welsh Government has appointed Social Value Portal to support a pilot of well-being reporting across public bodies in Wales, in line with the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act (WBFGA) 2015 and supportive of the Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Act (SPPPA) 2023.
This engagement builds on Social Value Portal’s previous work with Welsh Local Government in 2020 to develop the Welsh Themes, Outcomes and Measures (TOM) System, a bespoke framework designed to help public sector organisations measure and report on their contribution to economic, environmental, social, and cultural well-being.
The Social Value TOM System™ is a social value measurement framework designed to help organisations track, report and improve the value they deliver across key areas, including jobs, growth, sustainability, community and innovation. The Welsh TOM System was developed to reflect the unique priorities of Wales and align with WBFGA goals.
As part of the new engagement, Social Value Portal will:
- Pilot a centralised reporting platform for all public bodies in Wales
- Provide access to the TOM System to enable consistent and transparent reporting
- Tools for benchmarking and insights to inform policy and drive continuous improvement
This strategic initiative will enable the Welsh Government to evidence how public procurement is delivering meaningful impact for communities, now and for future generations. By licensing the TOM System for use across all public bodies, we are providing a unified standard for measuring the impact of procurement and policy on community well-being.
Amy Dietrich, Deputy Director of Commercial and Procurement, Welsh Government, yesterday said:
This partnership with Social Value Portal marks a milestone in our commitment to embedding well-being and impact at the heart of public decision-making. By adopting a consistent, national approach to social value reporting, we’re equipping public bodies with the tools they need to make informed, impact-driven choices that support the ambitions of the Well-being of Future Generations Act and the Social Partnership and Public Procurement Act.
Guy Battle, CEO of Social Value Portal, added:
Wales continues to lead the way in putting well-being at the heart of decision-making. We're proud to support the Welsh Government in delivering a robust, data-driven approach to measuring social value. This initiative will not only empower public bodies but also ensure communities across Wales flourish, in line with the goals of the WBFGA.
For more information, contact: comms@socialvalueportal.com
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-and-social-value-portal-introduce-well-being-reporting-across-wales
