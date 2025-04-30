Welsh Government announces legislative programme for final term

The Welsh Government has announced the new Bills on the agenda for the final year of this Senedd term, focusing on laws that will deliver for the people of Wales.

The Welsh Government is introducing 4 key Bills aimed at improving standards across Wales. These include:

New measures to strengthen accountability for Senedd Members.

A Bill that will require visitor accommodation to meet a relevant set of standards to help give visitors confidence in their safety and enhance the visitor experience, supporting tourism, a vital part of the Welsh economy.

Legislation to ban greyhound racing.

Consolidation Bills to simplify planning laws, making it clearer for everyone.

The government has already progressed Bills delivering for Wales, including passing law to eliminate profit from the care of looked-after children and introducing a Bill to improve bus services.

Minister for Delivery Julie James delivered the statement to the Senedd. She said: