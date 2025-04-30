Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government announces legislative programme for final term
The Welsh Government has announced the new Bills on the agenda for the final year of this Senedd term, focusing on laws that will deliver for the people of Wales.
The Welsh Government is introducing 4 key Bills aimed at improving standards across Wales. These include:
- New measures to strengthen accountability for Senedd Members.
- A Bill that will require visitor accommodation to meet a relevant set of standards to help give visitors confidence in their safety and enhance the visitor experience, supporting tourism, a vital part of the Welsh economy.
- Legislation to ban greyhound racing.
- Consolidation Bills to simplify planning laws, making it clearer for everyone.
The government has already progressed Bills delivering for Wales, including passing law to eliminate profit from the care of looked-after children and introducing a Bill to improve bus services.
Minister for Delivery Julie James delivered the statement to the Senedd. She said:
The final year of our legislative programme will demonstrate that Wales is prepared to take the lead through our ban on greyhound racing, which has cross-party support.
We're introducing measures to strengthen accountability of Members to their electorate, while regulation of visitor accommodation will boost both our economy and tourism experience. Making planning law more accessible will also help accelerate decisions and grow our economy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-announces-legislative-programme-for-final-term
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New rules proposed for fairer council tax collection30/04/2025 13:20:00
There are potential changes on the way to help people who are struggling to pay their council tax bill on time.
New £1 million fund to boost Welsh tourism come rain or shine30/04/2025 12:20:00
A new £1 million fund will help to ensure tourism attractions across Wales can welcome visitors whatever the weather.
New vision for mental health in Wales paves the way for same-day support30/04/2025 11:20:00
People who need mental health support will increasingly have access to same-day services, as part of an ambitious plan to further improve care across Wales.
New strategy aims to build a healthier and more resilient food system across Wales30/04/2025 09:05:00
A new Community Food Strategy aims to strengthen local food systems, improve healthy eating, and create more sustainable communities across Wales.
Are you eligible for help with further education costs29/04/2025 14:05:00
Applications for Education Maintenance Allowance (EMA) for 2025 to 2026 are now open.
Cartrefi Conwy acquires key site in Rhos-on-Sea to deliver high-quality affordable housing29/04/2025 11:05:00
Cartrefi Conwy, a leading provider of social housing, has announced the successful acquisition of a key piece of land at Dinerth Road, Rhos-on-Sea, from the Welsh Government.
Wales top skills talent competes against Europe's best at EuroSkills 202529/04/2025 09:05:00
An impressive team of 7 talented highly-trained competitors from Wales will form part of Team UK at Europe's largest skills competition this autumn.
NHS Wales to be strengthened following independent review28/04/2025 14:05:00
A series of changes, recommended by a group of independent experts in a milestone report designed to strengthen the NHS, are being taken forward by the Welsh Government.
Murals, cultural celebrations and screening events: Euro 2025 fund projects announced28/04/2025 11:05:00
The 16 projects that will share a £1 million support fund to celebrate Cymru women's first-ever European championship footballing appearance have been announced.