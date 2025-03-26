Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government announces next steps in tackling antimicrobial resistance in animals
The Welsh Government yesterday published details of its continued commitment to tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in animals across Wales, including £2 million of new funding and the establishment of a new expert advisory group.
Building on five years of progress, the government has published its final review of the 2019-2024 AMR in Animals and the Environment Implementation Plan - Wales' first coordinated approach to addressing AMR in the animal and environment sectors.
A new Wales AMR Animal Health Group has been established to provide expert guidance as Wales moves forward with its strategy, which sees the Welsh Government continuing to work with public health and research and surveillance counterparts, applying a One Health approach.
The Animal Health group has recommended a new Animal AMR Control Plan for Wales (2025-2029), aligned with the UK National Action Plan.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday said:
To support our plans, I have awarded £2 million of funding to the Arwain DGC (Defnydd Gwrthfaicrobaidd Cyfrifol) consortium.
Arwain have a proven record in delivering AMR controls and this new phase of the programme will allow us to continue positioning Wales as a world leader in efforts aimed at addressing AMR and the responsible use of antibiotics.
This investment will support vital monitoring, training and engagement work to ensure antibiotics remain effective for future generations.
The funding will support phase three of the Arwain programme, which will include several workstreams such as:
- continue the Veterinary Prescribing Champions Network across 44 Welsh veterinary practices
- continue collecting antimicrobial usage data from at least 4,500 Welsh farms
- monitor AMR in cattle and sheep through on-farm sampling
- establish a new AMR academy to provide targeted training for veterinary professionals and farmers
Wales' Chief Veterinary Officer, Richard Irvine, highlighted the scale of the challenge:
The effects of antimicrobial resistance continue to be disruptive and costly, not just to animal keepers and veterinarians, but for wider society.
Drug-resistant organisms pose direct risks to both people and animals and can spread through the environment, which is why our One Health approach - bringing together public health, animal health and the environment - is crucial.
The Welsh Government emphasises that tackling AMR requires collaboration beyond government. Animal keepers and veterinarians are urged to work together with authorities to achieve Wales' AMR goals in combatting this global challenge.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-announces-next-steps-tackling-antimicrobial-resistance-animals
Latest News from
Welsh Government
College wellbeing support playing important role in learners’ education experience26/03/2025 13:15:00
Learners across Wales are benefiting from increased wellbeing and mental health support thanks to £4 million in funding for colleges. Funding has previously been used to create wellbeing centres or counselling.
Senedd votes on new rules promoting foods linked to obesity26/03/2025 12:15:00
New rules about how and where foods high in fat, salt and sugar can be promoted and displayed in larger shops and online have been passed by the Senedd.
Facility to give new life to old tyres with Welsh Government support25/03/2025 14:05:00
One of Wales’ leading providers of tyre services is set to open a new facility that will give new life to old tyres, with Welsh Government support.
Landmark law in Wales to end profit from children in care25/03/2025 11:05:00
The Health and Social Care (Wales) Bill yesterday received Royal Assent.
50 years of pioneering innovation partnership scheme24/03/2025 14:05:00
One of the UK’s longest standing initiatives connecting businesses and organisations with academia is celebrating 50 years of delivering value to the Welsh economy.
Extra £11.8 million unlocked for Mid Wales Growth Deal as first project takes shape24/03/2025 11:25:00
The UK and Welsh governments have confirmed the release of £11.8 million of funding for Mid Wales as part of an investment package aimed at boosting the regional economy.
Cabinet Secretary visits state-of-the-art business centre24/03/2025 09:10:00
Previously a space for workshops and car showrooms, the iconic Automobile Palace has been transformed into a state-of-the-art business centre.
Nature boost: Government launches first action plan on pesticides in a decade21/03/2025 16:29:00
The UK Pesticides National Action Plan sets out how the Government will work collaboratively with farmers to minimise the impacts of pesticides on people and the environment
Wales’ “biggest ever business event” to take place in December21/03/2025 15:05:00
Wales’ First Minister Eluned Morgan has announced details of the major international investment summit taking place in Wales later this year.