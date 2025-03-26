Welsh Government announces next steps in tackling antimicrobial resistance in animals

The Welsh Government yesterday published details of its continued commitment to tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in animals across Wales, including £2 million of new funding and the establishment of a new expert advisory group.

Building on five years of progress, the government has published its final review of the 2019-2024 AMR in Animals and the Environment Implementation Plan - Wales' first coordinated approach to addressing AMR in the animal and environment sectors.

A new Wales AMR Animal Health Group has been established to provide expert guidance as Wales moves forward with its strategy, which sees the Welsh Government continuing to work with public health and research and surveillance counterparts, applying a One Health approach.

The Animal Health group has recommended a new Animal AMR Control Plan for Wales (2025-2029), aligned with the UK National Action Plan.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday said:

To support our plans, I have awarded £2 million of funding to the Arwain DGC (Defnydd Gwrthfaicrobaidd Cyfrifol) consortium. Arwain have a proven record in delivering AMR controls and this new phase of the programme will allow us to continue positioning Wales as a world leader in efforts aimed at addressing AMR and the responsible use of antibiotics. This investment will support vital monitoring, training and engagement work to ensure antibiotics remain effective for future generations.

The funding will support phase three of the Arwain programme, which will include several workstreams such as:

continue the Veterinary Prescribing Champions Network across 44 Welsh veterinary practices

continue collecting antimicrobial usage data from at least 4,500 Welsh farms

monitor AMR in cattle and sheep through on-farm sampling

establish a new AMR academy to provide targeted training for veterinary professionals and farmers

Wales' Chief Veterinary Officer, Richard Irvine, highlighted the scale of the challenge:

The effects of antimicrobial resistance continue to be disruptive and costly, not just to animal keepers and veterinarians, but for wider society. Drug-resistant organisms pose direct risks to both people and animals and can spread through the environment, which is why our One Health approach - bringing together public health, animal health and the environment - is crucial.

The Welsh Government emphasises that tackling AMR requires collaboration beyond government. Animal keepers and veterinarians are urged to work together with authorities to achieve Wales' AMR goals in combatting this global challenge.