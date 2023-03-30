Welsh Government
Welsh Government announces plan to expand Newport’s compound semiconductor cluster
The Welsh Government is progressing with plans to expand the compound semiconductor cluster in Newport following a successful trade mission to California’s Silicon Valley, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething yesterday announced.
The Welsh Government is working with the SPTS division of KLA Corporation, a division that provides wafer processing solutions to semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturers, to support its plans to expand operations in the city as part of an already announced $100 million investment.
The company, which currently employs a highly skilled workforce of over 550 people in the city, is developing its new base at Newport’s Celtic Lakes, which is home to a globally significant cluster of companies including Vantage, Europe’s largest data centre, IQE, and the Compound Semiconductor Applications Catapult.
The Economy Minister met the chief executive and other members of the executive team of KLA, during a Welsh Government-led trade visit to California’s Silicon Valley last week, where he reiterated the Welsh Government’s commitment to the sector.
The Welsh Government’s plans include work to upgrade infrastructure on the Celtic Lakes site, skills development to ensure a continued pipeline of talented staff are available to take up new jobs in the sector, and to develop local supply chains, helping to ensure other local companies benefit.
Following the trade visit, the Welsh Government is calling on the UK Government to prove its commitment with a fully funded plan for the future of the sector that drives up growth, reduces consumer costs and strengthens security at home.
The Minister warned that the UK is falling behind the ambitious mission set in the USA, which is a national priority for the Biden Administration.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething yesterday said:
We are serious about backing a semiconductor sector that will drive up growth, create jobs and lower costs for consumers. Wales is a global player in the industry that deserves the backing of UK plc as a whole.
Newport’s compound semiconductor and technology cluster supports hundreds of well-paid jobs in an industry that powers the technologies people across the globe rely on to live their lives.
During my visit to California’s Silicon Valley, I promoted Wales’ reputation as a nation with a thriving semiconductor cluster and our determination to keep it that way.
The Welsh Government is now progressing plans at pace to allow KLA to expand its operations in Newport, which we expect to unlock hundreds of new jobs – supporting our ambition to create new green jobs in the industries of the future.
The Minister is calling on the new UK Government Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to publish a long awaited comprehensive and fully funded semiconductor strategy to support the sector, and to protect Welsh and British jobs.
The Minister added:
It’s time for the UK Government to get on the pitch with a plan that matches the commitment of our global partners. The new Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology has a great opportunity to bring forward some good news and much needed certainty for the industry by publishing a new strategy that’s fit for the future.
We are ready to work in partnership to make this happen.

