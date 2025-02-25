Welsh Government
Welsh Government approves Bluetongue vaccines licence for voluntary use
Welsh Ministers have agreed to licence three Bluetongue (BTV-3) vaccines for emergency use across Wales.
Welsh Government has worked closely with farming industry representatives who have requested all three BTV-3 vaccines be licenced for use in Wales. An online general licence will be available for vaccine use in Wales from 1st March.
The vaccines will be available on prescription and sold from veterinary practices and can be administered by livestock keepers themselves, following appropriate guidance.
This decision follows the continued spread of Bluetongue virus (BTV-3) cases in England since August 2024. On 4 September 2024, three unauthorised BTV-3 vaccines received Defra Secretary of State permission for emergency use in the UK. The vaccines were licenced for use in England last year and Welsh Ministers’ decision to grant a licence means they can now be used in Wales.
Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine, yesterday said:
This decision to licence these vaccines was informed by our recent risk assessment indicating that Wales is now at high risk of experiencing an incursion of Bluetongue this year. Our primary aim is to keep Bluetongue out of Wales through biosecurity, vigilance and safe sourcing of livestock.
Wales remains free of BTV-3, but it is important to be prepared. Vaccines give Welsh farmers an important tool to reduce any impact of this disease in their herds and flocks.
I would encourage farmers considering vaccination to consult their veterinary surgeon to discuss whether vaccination is appropriate for their livestock.
Key information for farmers:
- vaccines must be prescribed by a veterinary surgeon
- costs must be covered by livestock owners
- spring vaccination is recommended for optimal protection, ensuring animals are protected before peak midge activity in summer and autumn
- detailed vaccination records must be maintained for 5 years
- individual animal vaccination details must be reported within 48 hours: Animal keeper reports of BTV-3 vaccination activity
