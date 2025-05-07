Welsh Government
Welsh Government backs tidal power with £2 million investment
The Welsh Government has completed a £2 million equity investment in tidal energy firm Inyanga Marine Energy Group, reinforcing Wales' commitment to developing renewable energy.
The investment, to be announced by First Minister Eluned Morgan at yesterday’s Marine Energy Wales Conference in Cardiff, will help test improved tidal turbines in real sea conditions at the Morlais tidal energy site off Ynys Mon (Anglesey).
The investment will fund improvements to the turbines, enabling them to produce up to 60% more energy. The turbines will power most of the tidal energy projects planned for the Morlais site.
Morlais is located in an area known for its strong tidal currents. The 35 square kilometre site has the potential to generate enough electricity to power over 180,000 homes once fully developed and is one of Europe’s largest consented tidal energy projects.
The Welsh Government has committed to making Wales a world centre of emerging tidal technologies. Yesterday’s announcement aligns with the First Minister's key priorities of building a stronger, greener economy and tackling the climate emergency.
First Minister Eluned Morgan said:
This investment is a big step forward for Wales' clean energy future. Tidal energy offers reliable, clean power and creates quality jobs in coastal communities where they're needed most.
By investing in innovation, we're putting Wales at the forefront of marine energy technology. The improved turbines will explore making tidal energy more practical, helping speed up the global move away from fossil fuels.
Following my visit to the international Wind Europe conference in Copenhagen last month, today’s investment shows how serious we are about renewable energy and its important role in meeting our future energy needs.
Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said:
Our patented HydroWing tidal array technology is right at the forefront of developments in renewable energy, untapping the full potential of ocean tides as a perpetual and predictable source of energy. This significant £2 million equity investment from the Welsh Government completes the financing for the demonstration phase of our ambitious technology.
The tidal energy scheme at Morlais is the largest consented project of its type in the world, really putting Wales on the map as a global leader in renewable energy. Tidal energy has the potential to deliver 11% of the UK’s total energy needs and yesterday’s announcement is an important milestone on that journey.
Andy Billcliff, CEO of Menter Môn Morlais Ltd, said:
We are proud to see this significant milestone as Inyanga gears up to deploy their HydroWing demonstration project within the Morlais zone. It’s a major step not only for the tidal energy sector, but also for Anglesey and the wider Welsh economy.
This development highlights the potential of our natural resources to drive innovation, create high-quality jobs and contribute meaningfully to achieving Wales’ net-zero ambitions. This is an exciting moment for renewable energy in Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-backs-tidal-power-2-million-investment
