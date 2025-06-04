Welsh Government
Welsh Government Cabinet meets in Aberystwyth
Welsh Government Ministers West Wales recently, visited communities, hearing from local people and holding their weekly Cabinet meeting in Aberystwyth.
It is part of the Welsh Government’s commitment to holding Cabinet meetings across Wales.
Cabinet Secretaries and Ministers have visited a range of communities and projects, meeting local residents, businesses and volunteers and hearing their priorities.
The Cabinet meeting that followed focussed on the economy of rural Wales and how it impacts local people.
First Minister Eluned Morgan recently said:
Bringing Cabinet to Aberystwyth demonstrates our commitment to govern for the whole of Wales. These meetings are vital for understanding the diverse needs of our communities and ensuring government decision-making reflects the priorities of people throughout Wales.
Holding Cabinet meetings in different parts of Wales provides an opportunity for Ministers to see first-hand the challenges and opportunities facing the region.
We are committed to holding Cabinet meetings across Wales, part of our broader commitment to governance that reaches beyond the capital.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-cabinet-meets-in-aberystwyth
