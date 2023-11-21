Welsh Government calls for meaningful action in UK Autumn Statement

Finance Minister Rebecca Evans recently (18 November 2023) called on the UK Government to provide extra help to support vital public services and provide fair funding for Wales in the Autumn Statement.

Speaking as the Chancellor finalises the Autumn Statement, which will be delivered this Wednesday, the Minister also urged the UK Government to recognise the need for additional investment in coal tip safety and rail infrastructure in Wales.

She recently said:

We are experiencing extraordinary pressures on our budget as a result of prolonged high inflation, together with the toxic combination of more than a decade of austerity and the ongoing impact of Brexit. All public services are grappling with incredibly difficult decisions and the NHS and local authorities are reporting extreme challenges across their budgets with significant service pressures in health, social care, education, and homelessness. There will be a significant impact on the immediate future of our vital public services if the UK Government once again fails to invest.

The Minister has written to the Chancellor calling for significant investment by the UK Government including for coal tip safety and rail infrastructure.

Since 2020, the Welsh Government has made available £50 million for coal tip inspection and maintenance works for this issue which pre-dates devolution but is not recognised in the funding settlement.

The Minister recently urged the UK Government to provide a £20 million contribution to support the remediation of selected sites. The Welsh Government has recently published the locations of category C and D coal tips across Wales, these are the coal tips which require more frequent inspection.

She also highlighted the disparity in funding in rail investment in Wales, saying: