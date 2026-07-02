Welsh Government commits to simpler, fairer benefits for older people

The Welsh Government is encouraging more older people across Wales to claim the financial support they are entitled to, helping ensure more money reaches those who need it.

Welsh Government urges older people to claim financial support they're entitled to.

Deputy First Minister visited Age Connects Morgannwg to see welfare advice in action

Working towards a simpler, fairer welfare system for Wales

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice, Sioned Williams, visited Age Connects Morgannwg’s Cynon Linc today to meet staff and service users and hear how face-to-face welfare advice is helping older people access the support available to them.

The visit highlighted the importance of trusted, community-based advice, particularly for older people who may be less likely to access services online.

Daisy Cole, Chief Executive of Age Connects Morgannwg, said:

We are delighted to welcome the Deputy First Minister to Cynon Linc and the opportunity to show why, for many older people, reaching out for support is the hardest step. Older people often tell us the greatest difference isn't simply the financial support they receive, it's the peace of mind that comes from knowing someone has listened, understands their situation and can help them navigate what can often feel like a complex system. No one should miss out on the support they are entitled to because they don't know where to turn, find the system too difficult to navigate or feel unable to ask for help. Peace of mind begins with knowing you don't have to face things alone. That's why relationships matter. They give people the confidence to take that first step, knowing someone will listen, understand and walk alongside them.

With energy bills continuing to rise, the Welsh Government wants to make Welsh benefits simpler, fairer and easier to access. It will review existing benefits and support schemes to maximise their impact and explore ways to improve take-up, while continuing to press the UK Government for greater welfare powers for Wales.

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams said:

We are working towards a Welsh Welfare System that is simpler, fairer and easier to navigate, making it as straightforward as possible for people to access the financial support they are entitled to. That includes improving how Welsh benefits are delivered while ensuring face-to-face advice and help remains available for those who need it. Services like Age Connects Morgannwg play a vital role in helping people understand what support is available and giving them the confidence to claim what they're entitled to, so fewer older people miss out on financial support that could make a real difference to their lives. We're also clear that decisions about welfare are best made as close as possible to the people they affect. That's why we'll continue to press the UK Government to devolve more welfare powers to Wales, so we can build a system that better reflects the needs and priorities of people here. If you think you, or someone you know, may be entitled to financial support, I encourage you to seek advice and find out what help is available.

All across Wales, Advicelink Cymru’s Claim What’s Yours advisors can help people check their eligibility for extra income and guide them through the claiming process. For free, confidential, advice, call 0800 702 2020.