Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government commits to simpler, fairer benefits for older people
The Welsh Government is encouraging more older people across Wales to claim the financial support they are entitled to, helping ensure more money reaches those who need it.
- Welsh Government urges older people to claim financial support they're entitled to.
- Deputy First Minister visited Age Connects Morgannwg to see welfare advice in action
- Working towards a simpler, fairer welfare system for Wales
Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice, Sioned Williams, visited Age Connects Morgannwg’s Cynon Linc today to meet staff and service users and hear how face-to-face welfare advice is helping older people access the support available to them.
The visit highlighted the importance of trusted, community-based advice, particularly for older people who may be less likely to access services online.
Daisy Cole, Chief Executive of Age Connects Morgannwg, said:
We are delighted to welcome the Deputy First Minister to Cynon Linc and the opportunity to show why, for many older people, reaching out for support is the hardest step.
Older people often tell us the greatest difference isn't simply the financial support they receive, it's the peace of mind that comes from knowing someone has listened, understands their situation and can help them navigate what can often feel like a complex system.
No one should miss out on the support they are entitled to because they don't know where to turn, find the system too difficult to navigate or feel unable to ask for help.
Peace of mind begins with knowing you don't have to face things alone. That's why relationships matter. They give people the confidence to take that first step, knowing someone will listen, understand and walk alongside them.
With energy bills continuing to rise, the Welsh Government wants to make Welsh benefits simpler, fairer and easier to access. It will review existing benefits and support schemes to maximise their impact and explore ways to improve take-up, while continuing to press the UK Government for greater welfare powers for Wales.
Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams said:
We are working towards a Welsh Welfare System that is simpler, fairer and easier to navigate, making it as straightforward as possible for people to access the financial support they are entitled to. That includes improving how Welsh benefits are delivered while ensuring face-to-face advice and help remains available for those who need it.
Services like Age Connects Morgannwg play a vital role in helping people understand what support is available and giving them the confidence to claim what they're entitled to, so fewer older people miss out on financial support that could make a real difference to their lives.
We're also clear that decisions about welfare are best made as close as possible to the people they affect. That's why we'll continue to press the UK Government to devolve more welfare powers to Wales, so we can build a system that better reflects the needs and priorities of people here.
If you think you, or someone you know, may be entitled to financial support, I encourage you to seek advice and find out what help is available.
All across Wales, Advicelink Cymru’s Claim What’s Yours advisors can help people check their eligibility for extra income and guide them through the claiming process. For free, confidential, advice, call 0800 702 2020.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-commits-simpler-fairer-benefits-older-people
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government donates £50,000 to DEC Venezuela Earthquake Appeal02/07/2026 09:10:00
The Welsh Government has announced a £50,000 donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Venezuela Earthquake Appeal, following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the country last week.
Wales acts now to prepare NHS and social care for winter01/07/2026 15:20:00
The Welsh Government has announced early action to help the NHS and social care prepare for the winter.
New coach between the north and the south of Wales will cut journey times by over an hour01/07/2026 13:10:00
People across Wales will save over an hour on journey times between the north and the south of Wales when a new long-distance coach launches this autumn.
Welsh Government action to transform north Wales health board01/07/2026 12:05:00
A Welsh Government directed intervention will take place at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board to stabilise services, strengthen leadership and accountability and drive lasting improvement for people across north Wales.
Welsh farms to access low-interest loans for sustainable investment30/06/2026 14:05:00
Welsh farming businesses will be able to access affordable, long-term finance to invest in sustainability and productivity through a new £5 million pilot scheme launching on 1 July 2026.
100 new jobs and major carbon reduction boost in plastics firm expansion30/06/2026 11:05:00
A leading plastic processing firm is creating 100 new jobs in south Wales and making a significant contribution to reducing Wales’ carbon footprint.
Expert group to plan new surgery hubs to cut NHS waiting times29/06/2026 16:05:00
An expert and clinically-led group is being set up to produce a delivery plan for up to 10 elective care hubs across Wales.
Welsh Government response to the Crown Estate annual report29/06/2026 14:05:00
Comments by Dafydd Trystan Davies MS, Cabinet Minister for Government Effectiveness and the Constitution (26 June 2026).
Welsh cattle herds take next step to eradicate BVD29/06/2026 13:05:00
Welsh cattle keepers will benefit from healthier, more productive herds as the next phase of the industry-led Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) eradication programme comes into force on 1 July 2026.