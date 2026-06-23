Welsh Government confirms additional £15m investment in free school meals for eligible secondary pupils

The Welsh Government has announced £15 million to start enabling more secondary pupils to receive free school meals.

The new Welsh Government has committed to expand free school meals to secondary school pupils in households receiving Universal Credit by removing the income limit. Currently, secondary school learners can only receive free school meals if their family receives Universal Credit and their household earnings are less than £7,400, not including benefits.

The additional funding is part of the Welsh Government’s supplementary budget for this financial year, 2026 to 2027, with plans to begin rolling out the policy from September.

The funding boost will be split into £10 million of capital funding, to invest in school kitchen and dining areas, and £5 million of revenue funding, for introducing the scheme, expanding existing funding for Free School Meal provision.

From September it is intended that parents of children in Years 7 and 8 will be able to apply for the new scheme, which will support secondary school students in households receiving Universal Credit, regardless of their household income.

As part of the co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru between 2021 and 2024, the Welsh Government expanded free school meals to all primary school children in Wales.

Cabinet Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, recently said:

This funding marks the first step in our commitment to extend free school meals to more secondary pupils, ensuring that support reaches families who need it most. By starting to invest, we are laying the foundations for a fair and sustainable expansion that will make a real difference in pupils’ daily lives. This work is about removing barriers to learning and supporting wellbeing. We know that access to nutritious food improves concentration, attainment and overall health. Building on the success of universal primary free school meals, we will ensure that as children move into secondary education those who need it most will continue to receive the support, they need to thrive. We are working with partners on plans to deliver this effectively and at pace ensuring every pound delivers the greatest possible benefit for the people of Wales. Further details will be announced shortly.

First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth added: