Welsh Government continues to work with all partners in Llangefni – Minister for North Wales
The Welsh Government is continuing to work with all partners in Llangefni and wider community following the closure of 2 Sisters, Minister for North Wales Lesley Griffiths has said.
The Minister visited the town and called in to a number of businesses as well as visiting the Employment Support Hub set up to offer support to those affected by the 2 Sisters announcement. The hub involves a number of organisations including Working Wales, Citizens Advice and Job Centre Plus.
Following 2 Sisters’ announcement the Welsh Government, in collaboration with the UK Government and Isle of Anglesey County Council, immediately established a task force to offer full support to affected employees and the wider community.
The Minister also visited businesses on the high street and visited Glanbia Cheese, a key employer in Llangefni producing mozzarella cheese. Glanbia employs 170 staff and processes 800,000 litres a day, with the majority of their milk sourced from Welsh farms.
The Minister also visited Oriel Ynys Mon, the museum and gallery which collects arts and artefacts relating to Anglesey. It includes collections of artworks by Charles Tunnicliffe and Sir Kyffin Williams.
The Minister yesterday said:
It has been a difficult start to the year for Llangefni with the news about 2 Sisters. While the plant has now closed the support for those affected continues, and we will continue to do all we can working with all partners.
I’d like to thank all those involved in offering this support over the past few months.
I was pleased to spend time in Llangefni and have the opportunity to meet a number of people in the town, both on the High Street and at a major employer in the town like Glanbia.
Anglesey Council Leader and Economic portfolio holder, Councillor Llinos Medi, and Chief Executive, Dylan J. Williams, both met with Minister Lesley Griffiths on her visit to Llangefni.
Councillor Llinos Medi yesterday said:
We had a productive meeting with the Minister and were pleased to discuss a number of strategic issues of critical importance to the Island's future. There was also an agreement to maintain future engagement and collaboration with Welsh Government.
I’d like to thank the Minister for visiting the town and meeting with two of our major local employers, Glanbia and Huws Gray, together with local businesses including Cain, Siop Ellis - SPAR, Cosy Corner Cafe, as well as visiting Coleg Llandrillo Menai and Oriel Môn.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-continues-work-all-partners-llangefni-minister-north-wales
