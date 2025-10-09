Welsh Government
Welsh Government continues vital bereavement support for families
Support for families who have experienced the devastating loss of a baby is being extended.
To mark the start of Baby Loss Awareness Week, the Welsh Government has announced the extension of baby loss bereavement care support, which covers:
- miscarriage
- termination of pregnancy for foetal anomaly
- stillbirth
- neonatal death
- sudden unexpected death in infancy
Pathways will be developed to support access to counselling, memory-making opportunities like handprints, photographs, and keepsakes, information booklets and online resources tailored to different types of loss, and referrals to charities and support organisations for ongoing care.
The £35,000 investment will enable SANDS, the pregnancy and baby loss charity, to continue supporting the delivery of this essential care. It demonstrates the Welsh Government's commitment to bereavement care for families during their most difficult times, ensuring all bereaved parents in Wales have access to compassionate, consistent support when they need it most.
New standards in bereavement care for pregnancy and baby loss, developed in consultation with bereaved parents and healthcare professionals, will also be published soon. These will underpin comprehensive bereavement care across NHS Wales.
SANDS has been working closely with the MatNeo network to develop this support. The charity has been commissioned to engage with families and provide essential training for healthcare staff to ensure implementation of the new standards.
Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, said:
No family should face the devastating loss of a baby without proper support and compassionate care.
This funding ensures that bereaved families across Wales will continue to receive the high-quality bereavement care they deserve during their most difficult moments.
This represents our commitment to supporting families through pregnancy and baby loss with dignity, understanding and the best possible care.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-continues-vital-bereavement-support-families
