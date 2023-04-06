Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government donates £1m to appeal supporting voluntary sector organisations
An appeal to support voluntary sector organisations in the cost-of-living crisis is to benefit from a £1m donation from the Welsh Government.
Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal’, set up by Community Foundation Wales in partnership with Newsquest, will support grass roots voluntary organisations to cover rising costs and meet higher demand levels.
The appeal will provide support through grants of £2-5k per organisation, to the grass roots voluntary sector so they can continue to support the most vulnerable people in our communities.
These services include the provision of help and advice; access to food, clothing and other essential items; help with childcare; support for older people and much more.
They are facing increased demand and strain on their resources, with figures provided by Third Sector Support Wales showing the number of organisations needing support rising from 2,457 in 2018-19 to 4,317 in 2020-21.
This trend has continued in the first three quarters of 2022-23, with 3,850 organisations already supported.
Voluntary sector organisations have been filling some of the gaps that public sector organisations have been meeting the needs of as they deal with increased demand post-pandemic, but the cost-of-living crisis is putting many of them at risk to make ends meet and continue providing a service.
Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt, who visited Steps4Change to see first-hand how they are supporting people in Butetown, said:
As a society we are increasingly reliant on the voluntary sector to provide support to the most vulnerable members of our communities.
They play a vital role through the likes of childcare support, foodbanks helping households feed their families and advice services about how people can maximize their incomes.
We’re glad that we can make this donation to the ‘Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal’ and would urge other organisations to make donations themselves too, as this fund will make a huge difference to communities across Wales.
Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal is seeking donations to enable it to support small, grassroots, voluntary sector organisations which are supporting people through hardship.
Richard Williams, Chief Executive of Community Foundation Wales, said the grants from the Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal would prioritise support to organisations providing services to help people living in the most deprived areas of Wales and people from protected characteristic backgrounds most affected by the cost-of-living crisis.
He said:
We are delighted to have received this generous donation from Welsh Government and hope that it will encourage more people to get involved and make a big difference to the many people struggling through the cost-of-living crisis.
If we want these groups to still be here beyond this crisis, we as a society need to come together to support them – that’s why we need support from people and businesses in Wales now more than ever.
The grants from this appeal will go a long way to ensuring that the organisations supporting those most in need can keep doing so now, and in the difficult months to come.
Steps4Change provides community support for vulnerable families, including through food distribution, and is the type of organisation that is likely to benefit from the Our Communities Together – a cost of living crisis appeal.
Tony Ogunsulire, Director of Steps4Change, speaking during a cookery class for children at the Butetown-based facility, said:
It improves their confidence and communication, and gives them life skills that will benefit them as they get older.
It helps change mindsets and their relationships with fruit and vegetables, so they’re more likely to cook than get a takeaway.
He added:
It’s great to see that the Welsh Government is working to help the needs of the community. This funding from Community Foundation Wales would help cover our costs so we can keep doing lessons like this.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-donates-1m-appeal-supporting-voluntary-sector-organisations
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Baglan land sale paves way for a multi million pound investment, creating 100 new jobs and safeguarding over 50006/04/2023 12:05:00
The Welsh Government has announced the sale of a 30 acre site on Baglan Industrial Estate to Glass Systems Limited, which will safeguard 500 jobs plus also create 100 new jobs.
Economy Minister confirms extra support to help former 2 Sisters staff find new jobs06/04/2023 11:15:00
The Welsh Government is making £206,000 of additional funding available to help former 2 Sisters factory staff on Anglesey find new jobs, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething has confirmed.
Cadw confirms intention to list Cardiff’s St David’s Hall05/04/2023 13:20:00
Cadw has announced a proposal to list St David's Hall, Cardiff, as a building of special architectural and historic interest.
Economy Minister calls on UK Government to provide more support for businesses facing high energy costs04/04/2023 14:05:00
The UK Government must do more to support businesses in Wales facing ever-increasing energy costs, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has said.
Monmouthshire medical technology company to create 85 well paid jobs thanks to Welsh Government support04/04/2023 09:05:00
Monmouthshire based Creo Medical Limited is expanding and creating 85 well paid jobs over 3 years, thanks to a £708,000 investment from the Welsh Government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
Free school meals to be served up during Easter holidays03/04/2023 14:05:00
Free school meal holiday provision will continue to be available to children from lower income families for the Easter and Whitsun school holidays.
New powers for local authorities to address impact of second and empty homes come into force03/04/2023 11:20:00
Welsh communities will be better supported to address high levels of second home ownership and empty properties as new local tax rules came into force recently (01 April 2023).
“Those involved weren’t judged, but loved” the Pride events helping increase visibility of LGBTQ+ people in Wales31/03/2023 14:05:00
On Transgender Day of Visibility, more communities across Wales are being encouraged to apply for funding to host a Pride event to ensure every LGBTQ+ person can take part and celebrate being their authentic selves in their local area.