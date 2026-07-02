Welsh Government donates £50,000 to DEC Venezuela Earthquake Appeal

The Welsh Government has announced a £50,000 donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Venezuela Earthquake Appeal, following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the country last week.

The Welsh Government's funding will support DEC member organisations in delivering emergency shelter, food, water and medical care to those in the worst affected areas.

Deputy First Minister Sioned Williams said:

The scenes from Venezuela are heartbreaking. The people there desperately need urgent humanitarian support from across the globe, and we stand with those communities and support the international response. I would encourage everyone who is able to donate to do so through the DEC appeal. Together, we can help provide vital relief to those who have lost so much.

To donate to the DEC Venezuela Earthquake Appeal, visit dec.org.uk.