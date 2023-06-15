Welsh Government donates fire truck to Ukraine’s Kharkiv Airport following appeal

Wales is donating a specialised airport fire truck to Kharkiv Airport in Ukraine in response to an appeal following a missile attack which left the airport’s original fire truck damaged beyond repair.

Following Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war against Ukraine, Kharkiv Airport was forced to halt its operations in February 2022. In April 2022, the airport was struck by a missile attack which rendered one of its fire trucks damaged beyond repair.

As the city and oblast rebuilds and recovers from the destruction caused by the conflict, in February 2023, the airport asked its international allies for assistance in replacing its damaged fire truck.

Following a capital asset renewal programme, St Athan airfield contains a surplus of fire trucks and following discussions with the supplier of these specialist airfield vehicles, it was found that the surplus vehicle at St Athan meets the needs of Kharkiv Airport.

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has authorised the donation on behalf of the Welsh Government.

Announcing the donation at St Athan Airfield, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:

I’m proud that Wales is able to play it’s part and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and of the welcome so many have offered to those fleeing war. Our friends at Kharkiv Airport have asked for help and I am pleased that we are able to assist with this donation. This replacement fire truck will enable the airport to continue to serve the community and assist in the reconstruction and recovery of the city of Kharkiv.

The fire truck will be transported to Kharkiv Airport through support from the UK Ministry of Defence.