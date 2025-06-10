Welsh Government extends funding for coastal capacity building

Coastal communities across Wales will receive continued support as the Welsh Government extends its successful Coastal Capacity Building Scheme for two more years.

Coastal Capacity Building Scheme extended for two years to support fisheries and coastal communities with sustainable growth and diversification

eleven successful projects already strengthening connections between people and nature across Wales

funding will build local skills and networks for nature recovery in coastal areas

The scheme, delivered through the Wales Council for Voluntary Action (WCVA), will provide £260,000 per year from 2025/26 to 2026/27 to support local environmental initiatives.

Since launching in October 2023, the scheme has backed eleven projects that help people connect with their coastal environment and understand how they can make positive impacts on nature.

Projects have focused on strengthening partnerships between communities, businesses, local authorities and other public bodies to deliver sustainable action in marine and coastal areas.

The extended funding will have a fisheries focus and ensure communities have the capacity, skills and evidence to support future delivery of nature recovery and sustainable growth initiatives in coastal areas.

Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies yesterday said:

This funding extension reflects our commitment to improving resilience in our coastal communities. These locally-led projects are exactly the kind of collaborative approach we need – bringing together communities, local authorities and businesses to protect our precious marine environment while creating sustainable opportunities. The scheme strengthens the connection between local coastal communities and nature, helping people understand the actions they can take to make a difference.

One of the 11 projects which has received funding was a Neath Port Talbot Local Nature Partnership, a series of workshops were held to connect people to the habitats and species found on the coastline, and to raise awareness of the importance of these habitats and what can be done to protect them.

Rebecca Sharp, Countryside and Wildlife Team Leader for Neath Port Talbot Council, yesterday said:

The aim of the Coastal Connections Project was to get people engaged with the coastline in Neath Port Talbot and raise awareness of the amazing habitats and species we have along our shores. Neath Port Talbot’s coastline is generally associated with its rich industrial heritage rather than its habitats and wild spaces. The project therefore aimed to highlight the area’s often-overlooked natural beauty and encourage a broader appreciation of its ecological importance. Participants in the project’s events have enjoyed a variety of activities such as beach cleans and seashore safaris. A marine mammal medic course was also organised with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue Organisation as part of the project, and feedback from the events has been overwhelmingly positive.

Applications for funding remain open to any new or existing partners with an interest in supporting coastal communities. Interested organisations should contact their Local Nature Partnership Co-ordinator, who will act as the lead applicant. For more information, email lnpcymru@wcva.cymru.

