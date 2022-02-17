Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government funding secures jobs at Bridgend firm
Welsh Government funding has helped secure cutting edge automated machinery for Bridgend-based TBD Ltd, securing 20 jobs, improving efficiency and providing new growth opportunities, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, has announced.
TBD (Owen Holland) Ltd is a Welsh business founded in 2003 and based in Bridgend. It has become one of the UK's leading suppliers of Ground Support Equipment (GSE) and specialist access solutions, including Specialist Airside vehicles, passenger and crew boarding steps, a wide variety of maintenance access steps for all aircraft types.
The £183,267 in funding from the Welsh Government will safeguard those 20 jobs and lead to the creation of 10 highly skilled jobs in the manufacturing and engineering departments.
The company has a blue chip global customer base, with clients including major international airlines and courier companies worldwide.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething yesterday said:
The Welsh Government is determined to help create high-quality jobs across Wales. I’m pleased we’re able to make this investment in TBD (Owen Holland) Ltd, which will help secure 20 jobs and create 10 highly skilled jobs in Bridgend.
Automation, artificial intelligence and other forms of digitalisation are already transforming industries and individual firms, breaking down the traditional boundaries between different sectors of the economy.
In the fourth industrial age, work processes are evolving faster than they ever have before. More and more businesses and public bodies in Wales are delivering services and utilising new digital technologies in ways that are having a huge impact on the traditional divisions of industry.
The Welsh Government will continue to do all it can to make sure Welsh businesses are able to keep pace with those technologies, creating more high skilled jobs and, importantly, keeping those jobs in Wales.
Steve Meredith, TBD’s CEO yesterday said:
Thanks to this valuable support of Welsh Government, The Directors of TBD are delighted to now be able to move ahead with the modernisation and automation of its manufacturing processes. The investment will underpin the company's continued core strategy of manufacturing all its products in South Wales, many of which are destined for export worldwide.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-government-funding-secures-jobs-bridgend-firm
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Basic Income for Care Leavers in Wales, pilot announced17/02/2022 09:05:00
Following engagement with a number of experts, stakeholders and care leavers, the Welsh Government has outlined plans to extend support for care leavers through a Basic Income pilot in Wales.
Cymraeg belongs to us all16/02/2022 14:05:00
‘Cymraeg belongs to us all’ speech by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language.
Appointment of New Members to the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales announced16/02/2022 11:15:00
Minister for Finance and Local Government Rebecca Evans recently (14 February 2022) announced the appointment of Michael Imperato and Frank Cuthbert as members of the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales.
Wales first in UK to require all commercial fishing boats have monitoring devices15/02/2022 12:20:00
Wales has today become the first nation in the UK to require all of its licensed commercial fishing boats are fitted with a Vessel Monitoring System (VMS).
More than £330m to help people tackle cost-of-living crisis15/02/2022 11:20:00
The Welsh Government has announced a package of expanded measures to help people with the cost-of-living crisis, including a £150 cost-of-living payment to be paid as soon as possible and an extra £200 for low income households through the Winter Fuel Payment next winter.
Thousands to benefit from antiviral medicine in Wales14/02/2022 15:15:00
Thousands of people in Wales will have access to a new antiviral medicine which can significantly reduce their risk of being admitted to hospital with COVID-19.
Wales encourages more girls to become the next generation of scientists and engineers14/02/2022 09:05:00
Encouraging more girls to follow careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) will help Wales lead the way in tackling some of the major global challenges facing society, Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething recently (11 February 2022) said.
Coronavirus protections relaxed as cases fall11/02/2022 14:05:00
Wales will gradually begin to relax some of its remaining coronavirus protections as cases continue to fall, First Minister Mark Drakeford yesterday announced.
Next step in development of tourism tax11/02/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government has confirmed a consultation on proposals for a local visitor levy will launch in autumn 2022.