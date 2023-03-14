Welsh Government grant consent for Erebus floating offshore wind project

Chair's Comment

Welcoming the announcement that the Welsh Government has granted consent for the Erebus floating offshore wind project, Welsh Affairs Committee chair, Rt Hon Stephen Crabb MP, said:

“It’s looking more likely than ever before that Wales could be a first mover in floating offshore wind.

“It is very welcome news that Pembrokeshire could be home to Wales' first floating offshore wind farm. As mentioned only last week in our Committee’s report on floating offshore wind, the potential is enormous if we manage to harness the energy potential further out at sea. It could be transformative to the local economy and supply chains, supporting many jobs and livelihoods to a predominantly rural area.

“Floating offshore wind could be the greatest investment opportunity in Wales for decades. For this to be realised, we must ensure that local supply chains benefit from the boost in business, rather than manufacturing simply being offshored to international competitors as we saw with a lot of fixed bottom offshore wind.

“I hope the UK Government now backs this project so it can proceed and power tens of thousands of homes.”

