Welsh Government
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Welsh Government investment helps support care through the medium of Welsh
The Welsh Government is investing in the work of the National Centre for Learning Welsh to support workforce development schemes.
These schemes provide fully funded training for sectors and employers, enabling staff to learn Welsh and develop their Welsh language skills.
As part of this work, the Centre leads the Learn Welsh for Health and Social Care programme, which provides a comprehensive learning package and support for the sector.
The Centre also delivers Learn Welsh programmes for medical students.
More than 9,000 health and care staff have already taken part in the Centre’s training programmes. Through these schemes, staff develop the confidence and skills to use more Welsh in their daily work.
At the National Eisteddfod, the Centre yesterday announced a new partnership with the Royal College of Midwives, creating opportunities for midwives and maternity staff across Wales to strengthen their Welsh language skills.
Julie Richards, Head of RCM Cymru, yesterday said:
Pregnancy, childbirth and the early days of parenthood are among the most important moments in a family's life. Being able to communicate in the language you feel most comfortable using can help build trust, provide reassurance and support informed choices throughout your maternity journey.
This new partnership will help strengthen person-centred maternity care across Wales and ensure more women and families can access services in Welsh if they wish to do so.
Alongside supporting the current workforce, the Welsh Government is investing in helping more young people pursue careers in healthcare through the medium of Welsh.
Since their launch, the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol’s Tomorrow’s Doctors, Tomorrow’s Dentists and Tomorrow’s Health Workers schemes have helped more than 1,100 aspiring healthcare professionals access mentoring, application support and work experience opportunities.
One student benefiting from that support is Jano Evans from Talgarreg, who has completed her first year studying Dentistry at Cardiff University. She yesterday said:
Without the Tomorrow’s Dentists scheme, I would not have had the opportunity to study Dentistry. The support I received helped me develop a strong application and gave me the confidence to believe that a career in dentistry was within my reach. I’m enjoying every minute of my course and hope to return to the Talgarreg area to work as a dentist in the community and provide a Welsh language service to patients.
The Cabinet Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, yesterday said:
For many Welsh speakers, being able to communicate in Welsh when receiving care can make a real difference to their experience. It can help people feel more comfortable and confident, support their dignity, and make it easier to express themselves and understand important information about their health and care.
Our investment is helping more people develop Welsh-language skills and pursue careers across the health and care sector, strengthening the bilingual workforce in Wales and creating more opportunities for patients and families who wish to receive care in Welsh.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-investment-helps-support-care-through-medium-welsh
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