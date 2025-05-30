Welsh Government land deal to deliver new social homes in Swansea

The Welsh Government is helping to deliver more much-needed social housing after agreeing the sale of plots of land in Swansea.

The plots, known as D5B and D9B, have been sold to housing associations who will develop them to bring forward 69 new social homes.

Plot D5B has been purchased by Pobl, who will build 35 apartments and eight houses on the site.

Plot D9B has been purchased by Beacon Cymru, who plan to develop the land to provide 26 social homes.

The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, said:

This land sale represents our commitment to increasing the supply of affordable housing across the country now and for the future. These new homes will make a real difference to families in the area and by working with trusted housing providers like Pobl and Beacon Cymru, we're ensuring these homes will be developed to the highest standards our communities deserve.

Claire Tristram, Director of Development West at Pobl Group said:

Pobl Group's D5B scheme in SA1 is a great example of what can be achieved through strong partnership with Welsh Government. We’re not just building homes – we’re creating a well-designed, sustainable neighbourhood that will enhance the area and offer residents a real sense of place. These 43 new affordable homes will provide security, comfort and community for people who need them most.

Rhianydd Jenkins, Executive Director of Development and Growth for Beacon Cymru group said: