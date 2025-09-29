Welsh Government
Welsh Government launches £400,000 grant to support underrepresented groups standing for election
The Welsh Government is piloting a new Candidate Diversity Grant scheme to support people from underrepresented backgrounds to stand for elected office in devolved elections.
The scheme launches this autumn and is a key step towards building a more inclusive democracy in Wales that better reflects the people it serves.
More diverse representation means decisions can be informed by a broader range of views and lived experiences. This, in turn, can lead to increased confidence and trust in our democratic systems.
A total of £400,000 will be available over 2 years to fund organisations giving practical support to potential candidates such as mentoring, training, information, coaching, equipment, and assistance with tasks.
The grant will target both the 2026 Senedd election and the 2027 local government elections, helping to improve diversity at both the local and national level.
The pilot responds to a new duty under the Elections and Elected Bodies (Wales) Act 2024, which requires Welsh Ministers to provide services that promote diversity in the protected characteristics and socio-economic circumstances of people seeking elected office in Wales.
It will operate using the framework of the Democratic Engagement Grant (DEG), which already funds projects promoting engagement in political processes among underrepresented and newly enfranchised groups and with disabled people. This approach allows the Welsh Government to quickly mobilise existing grant infrastructure and networks.
Jayne Bryant, Cabinet Secretary for Housing and the Local Government, recently said:
We want Wales to be a country where everyone can participate in public life, have their voices heard and see themselves reflected in leadership positions.
The Candidate Diversity Grant pilot scheme is an important step in identifying and removing the barriers that prevent people, particularly those with protected characteristics, from standing for office.
By investing in practical support, we’re helping to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to stand and serve."
To apply, qualifying organisations will need to complete an application form.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-launches-400000-grant-support-underrepresented-groups-standing-election
