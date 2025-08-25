Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Welsh Government must do more to uphold disabled people’s rights, warns equality watchdog
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has urged the Welsh Government to commit to measurable improvement for disabled people, in response to their recent consultation on the draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan.
- EHRC calls on Welsh Government to commit to clear targets and timeframes for improving disabled people’s rights, in response to draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan.
- Equality regulator says stronger accountability measures are needed to ensure disabled people in Wales see meaningful improvement.
- Welsh Government urged to continue working with disabled people to design and deliver policies affecting them, especially in areas like employment, education and transport.
The equality regulator called for the Welsh Government’s draft plan to be revised, with stronger accountability measures put in place including regular progress reports and a clear timeframe for when disabled people can expect to see improvements.
While the EHRC commended the long-term strategy in the draft plan to improve disabled people’s rights, the regulator warned that poor accountability and a lack of scrutiny in the government had historically prevented disabled people from seeing timely and meaningful change.
The Welsh Government has also been urged to continue working with disabled people when developing, implementing and monitoring policies and services that affect them. As active engagement is a key human rights obligation, the watchdog advised the government to involve disabled people in policymaking as standard practice.
Interim Chair of the EHRC’s Wales Committee, Martyn Jones JP DL, said:
“As Britain’s equality regulator, we are committed to promoting the rights of disabled people and ensuring they can participate easily and equally in society.
“We welcome the Welsh Government’s ambition to improve disabled people’s rights, but it’s crucial they go further to make Wales as inclusive and accessible as possible.
“For too long, the Welsh Government has failed to deliver the services disabled people need. Without revisions, the commitments made in the draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan risk becoming symbolic.”
The EHRC also noted in its consultation response that disabled people continue to face inequality in human rights areas such as employment, education and transport. It encouraged the Welsh Government to close the disability employment gap, which remains high in Wales; to reduce school exclusions, which disproportionately affect disabled pupils; and to introduce national minimum accessibility standards across all transport in Wales.
Notes to editors:
- The Welsh Government’s Draft Disabled People’s Rights Plan was consulted on between 15 May 2025 and 7 August 2025. The EHRC’s response to consultation can be found on its website.
- The EHRC has committed to addressing barriers often faced by disabled people when accessing key services like public transport under Pillar 3: Programme 3 of its Strategic Plan 2025 to 2028.
- Articles 4(3) and 33(3) of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) require active engagement with disabled people and their representative organisations in the development, implementation and monitoring of policies.
- The right to work and the right to travel independently, safely and with dignity are protected under both the Equality Act 2010 and the UNCRPD.
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/media-centre/news/welsh-government-must-do-more-uphold-disabled-peoples-rights-warns-equality
