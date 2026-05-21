Welsh Government pledges to cut NHS waiting times

The new Welsh Government will pick up the pace to ensure people across Wales are seen faster for NHS treatment.

It comes as new figures released today show 666,700 patient pathways waiting to start NHS treatment, although this was a fall of 21,300 in March compared to February.

Just under 2,600 pathways were waiting more than 2 years, a decrease of 1,928 from the previous month. The average waiting time for treatment is just over 15 weeks.

Health and Care Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor is clear that much more needs to be done. He said:

Too many people are waiting too long for NHS treatment. That is the reality and it is an issue we are determined to fix. It is people's lives we are talking about – and my job is to make sure the Welsh Government works closely with the NHS to ensure people who need treatment get it much quicker. It is vital we see improvements in the waiting list, waiting times and access to ambulance and emergency department services, and I want to recognise the dedication of NHS Wales staff who are working to drive the progress we all need to see.

The Minister will visit Neath Port Talbot Hospital’s surgical unit today, his first visit since taking office, where he will meet frontline NHS staff.

To tackle waiting times, the Welsh Government has committed in its first 100 days to commissioning an independent review of NHS performance in Wales, with a particular focus on the impact of waiting lists on population health.

A new expert task group will also be set up to develop plans for up to 10 new elective care hubs across Wales, with a delivery plan due to be published by the end of 2026.

The Health and Care Minister added:

I came into this role knowing what people’s experiences have been when it comes to waiting for NHS treatment. Today's figures are a starting point. We will be honest with the people of Wales about the progress we make, and we will rightly be judged on results. We intend to meet the scale of the challenge ahead.

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