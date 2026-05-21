Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government pledges to cut NHS waiting times
The new Welsh Government will pick up the pace to ensure people across Wales are seen faster for NHS treatment.
It comes as new figures released today show 666,700 patient pathways waiting to start NHS treatment, although this was a fall of 21,300 in March compared to February.
Just under 2,600 pathways were waiting more than 2 years, a decrease of 1,928 from the previous month. The average waiting time for treatment is just over 15 weeks.
Health and Care Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor is clear that much more needs to be done. He said:
Too many people are waiting too long for NHS treatment. That is the reality and it is an issue we are determined to fix.
It is people's lives we are talking about – and my job is to make sure the Welsh Government works closely with the NHS to ensure people who need treatment get it much quicker.
It is vital we see improvements in the waiting list, waiting times and access to ambulance and emergency department services, and I want to recognise the dedication of NHS Wales staff who are working to drive the progress we all need to see.
The Minister will visit Neath Port Talbot Hospital’s surgical unit today, his first visit since taking office, where he will meet frontline NHS staff.
To tackle waiting times, the Welsh Government has committed in its first 100 days to commissioning an independent review of NHS performance in Wales, with a particular focus on the impact of waiting lists on population health.
A new expert task group will also be set up to develop plans for up to 10 new elective care hubs across Wales, with a delivery plan due to be published by the end of 2026.
The Health and Care Minister added:
I came into this role knowing what people’s experiences have been when it comes to waiting for NHS treatment.
Today's figures are a starting point. We will be honest with the people of Wales about the progress we make, and we will rightly be judged on results. We intend to meet the scale of the challenge ahead.
Related Links
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-pledges-cut-nhs-waiting-times
Latest News from
Welsh Government
FM and DFM set out plans for most generous childcare offer since devolution21/05/2026 09:25:00
The First Minister and the Deputy First Minister of Wales have highlighted the Welsh Government’s ambition to expand funded childcare for children across Wales.
‘Professionalism, ambition, credibility and empathy’ – FM outlines principles in first Cabinet meeting19/05/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government’s new Cabinet met for the first time this afternoon, following the appointment of ministers to their new roles last week.
First Minister to chair first Cabinet meeting18/05/2026 14:05:00
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth will today chair the first meeting of the new Welsh Government Cabinet, setting out an agenda focused on outcomes, openness and action on the priorities of people across Wales.
Launch of Cafcass Cymru Strategic Plan 2026 to 203114/05/2026 16:05:00
As we launch our Strategic Plan for 2026 to 2031, it is important to reflect on what Cafcass Cymru achieved over the past five years and how this has shaped our ambitions for children and young people.
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth appoints his Ministerial team14/05/2026 10:05:00
First Minister Rhun ap Iorwerth yesterday appointed his Cabinet which he has said will have a “relentless focus on doing what’s best for Wales”.
Rhun ap Iorwerth elected First Minister of Wales13/05/2026 13:15:00
Rhun ap Iorwerth has become First Minister of Wales, following a swearing in ceremony in Cardiff yesterday afternoon.
Update on Menai Suspension Bridge work11/05/2026 09:10:00
The second phase of work on the Menai Suspension Bridge is progressing following the installation of the scaffold under the bridge known as the Aerotruss.
Welsh Government working to protect student loan borrowers06/05/2026 15:05:00
The Welsh Government has agreed in principle to the UK Government’s proposal to cap interest rates on Plan 2 and Plan 3 student loans at 6% from September 2026, for the 2026 to 2027 academic year.