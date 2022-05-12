Welsh Government
Welsh Government provides £2.8 million to repair storm damaged road in Wrexham
The Welsh Government has awarded Wrexham Council £2.8 million to carry out vital repairs to the B5605 in Newbridge, near Wrexham.
The road, which serves as a busy commuter route for local people and provides a diversion option for the A483 bypass, has been closed since the damage caused by Storm Christoph last year.
Due to the severity of the damage a series of complex surveys and cost analysis has been carried out by Wrexham Council to establish the extent of repair needed before work can begin to make the road operational again.
Climate change will increase the intensity and frequency of storms and other extreme weather events, putting added pressure on infrastructure. That’s why the Welsh Government is carrying out a nationwide roads review to balance spending between new road construction, and adapting and maintaining existing ones.
The Welsh Government is also investing heavily in public transport to make it an easy alternative for more people, further releasing pressure on Wales’ roads.
Following a recent successful funding bid to the Welsh Government, repairs will begin later this year.
The Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters yesterday said:
Storm Christoph had devastating consequences for communities when it hit Wales last year, causing major disruption to our infrastructure and roads.
Throughout the long recovery process we have been working very closely with all local authorities and I am pleased that we have been able to provide vital funding for Wrexham Council to make the necessary repairs to this road through our Resilient Roads Fund.
We continue to work hard to build resilience in our travel networks and wider infrastructure as we plan ahead for climate change.
Ian Bancroft, Chief Executive for Wrexham Council yesterday said:
Repairing this road will make a massive difference to people in Newbridge, Cefn Mawr and Rhosymedre – as well as surrounding communities like Plas Madoc, Ruabon and Chirk.
It’s not a straight-forward road-repair, the damage is substantial and we’ve had to undertake a lot of in-depth geo-technical assessments and cost analysis.
But we’re delighted we’ve been able to secure this funding, and look forward to reopening this key piece of infrastructure.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-government-provides-28-million-repair-storm-damaged-road-wrexham
