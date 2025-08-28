Welsh Government
Welsh Government publishes draft legislation on the ban on greyhound racing in Wales
A draft version of the legislation that will ban greyhound racing in Wales has been published today.
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca Davies explained he was publishing the draft of the Prohibition of Greyhound Racing (Wales) Bill to give Senedd Members and interested stakeholders an opportunity to see the proposed scope and direction ahead of its formal introduction in the autumn.
When introduced, the new Bill would make it an offence to operate a stadium or similar venue in Wales and use it, or knowingly permit it to be used, for greyhound racing.
The Bill also makes it an offence to be involved in organising greyhound racing in Wales.
Work continues on the preparation of the Bill and there may be changes before it is introduced to the Senedd.
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies said:
I look forward to working with Senedd Members on the provisions of the Bill during scrutiny after the Bill is introduced in the autumn.”
The publication of the draft Bill today follows the introduction of an implementation group that Mr Irranca-Davies confirmed in July.
The group is chaired by Dr Emily Blackwell, a Senior Lecturer in Animal Behaviour and Welfare at Bristol Vet School and will guide the transition towards a ban on greyhound racing in Wales.
The group is made up of dedicated individuals, representing a broad spectrum of the greyhound racing industry, animal health and welfare, and social and community sectors.
The Deputy First Minister added:
We want Wales to be an exemplar for the highest standards of animal health and welfare.
The ban is one way we can work towards meeting that goal, and the implementation group has a key role to play.
Its combined knowledge will help us as we progress with this important work.”
