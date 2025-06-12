Welsh Government responds to UK Spending Review

Communities across Wales will benefit from a significant uplift in funding after yesterday's UK Government Spending Review.

Extra investment in coal tip safety and Welsh rail infrastructure has been announced, alongside more funding for the Welsh Government.

In total, Wales will benefit from £5bn extra in revenue and capital over the next three years.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said:

This Spending Review shows what can be achieved when governments work together. Wales will see significant extra investment in rail infrastructure, coal tips safety and Welsh communities will see real benefits that improve lives and create opportunities. The extra £5bn of funding over the next three years means we can better respond to our priorities. The boost in capital funding will support our infrastructure investments including for schools, hospitals and transport links. These are all significant steps forward that we can build on. We will now use these resources to shape our budget plans, focusing on what matters most to people across Wales.

The Spending Review provides a further £118m for coal tip safety, alongside existing Welsh Government funding.

The Spending Review will deliver £445m of rail enhancements for Wales. This is made up of £350m for this Spending Review period and £95m from the 10 year infrastructure strategy.

The First Minister added: