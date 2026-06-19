Welsh Government response to latest Labour Market Statistics, June 2026

Statement on Labour Market statistics for June 2026.

The Welsh Government yesterday said:

As a newly elected Government we are committed to driving investment, innovation and higher productivity across Wales.

We have announced a National Productivity Goal to close the gap with the rest of the UK and help unlock the full potential of the Welsh economy.

By focusing on productivity, we will deliver more jobs, higher pay, stronger businesses and thriving communities.

This goal will give direction to our new Welsh innovation and development agency, shaping how we support businesses, develop skills and invest in the foundations of a stronger, more competitive Welsh economy.

Evidence from a range of sources suggest the labour market in Wales is following a similar trend to the UK as a whole.

Amid continued interventions from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to increase the quality of the Labour Force Survey (LFS) data, we continue to recommend using the LFS data alongside the trends in other measures of the labour market to gain a clearer picture of the Welsh labour market.

Latest figures from the Annual Population Survey (APS) show the unemployment rate for people aged 16 and over in Wales was 4.5% compared to the UK rate of 4.4%. It also shows Wales’ employment rate is relatively close to the all-time high.

The Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, is keen to meet with the ONS to discuss the reliability of Labour Market data for Wales.