Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data – May and June 2023
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS Performance data published today (20 July).
A Welsh Government spokesperson said:
The Welsh NHS continues to see very high levels of demand, but there has been further improvement in the performance of emergency care and ambulance response times. The longest waits for treatment also decreased again.
June saw the best red ambulance performance in 16 months despite the proportion of immediately life threatened calls remaining very high. The proportion of red calls which received an emergency response within eight minutes increased to 54.6 per cent.
June also saw the best four-hour performance for emergency care facilities recorded for more than two years.
This was despite the highest levels of attendances per day on record in June, with an average of 3,278 each day.
Performance against the 12-hour target also improved, while the average time spent in emergency departments was just 2 hours and 37 minutes last month and is now broadly back to pre-pandemic levels.
It is also encouraging to see a further improvement in ambulance patient handover performance and a reduction in long waits for admission from emergency departments.
June also saw over 354,000 hits on the NHS 111 Wales website and over 9,600 completed symptom checks.
Although it is disappointing to see the overall numbers on the waiting list increased in May, the number of two-year waits fell for a fourteenth consecutive month and the average waiting time for treatment also decreased to 19.1 weeks. This was despite the additional bank holiday and industrial action.
More people started their first definitive cancer treatment in May than the previous month, and the number of pathways closed following the patient being informed they did not have cancer also increased.
Our dedicated, hard-working staff continue to provide high quality care every day with over 390,000 consultations in secondary care alone in May, not including GP contacts or diagnostics.
The Minister has set new targets for the health boards to tackle the longest waits and we will continue to support them in improving performance.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-response-latest-nhs-wales-performance-data-may-and-june-2023
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New data published on Land Transaction Tax across Wales20/07/2023 14:05:00
The Welsh Revenue Authority (WRA) has today published its latest annual statistics for Land Transaction Tax (LTT).
Wales and Cornwall to work together on mutual interests19/07/2023 11:05:00
The Welsh Government and Cornwall Council have signed an agreement to work closely together on shared areas of interest.
High-tech American engineering firm to expand in Wales with UK-based subsidiary18/07/2023 11:05:00
A leading American advanced engineering firm is expanding its presence in Wales by establishing a new centre of excellence in the Vale of Glamorgan, which will see the creation of 75 new jobs and support a further 200 indirect jobs, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething yesterday confirmed.
Consultation on Wales’ first Fisheries Management Plans17/07/2023 11:05:00
Public consultations on two joint Wales and England Fisheries Management Plans (FMPs) have been published today.
First-in-Wales mental health hub offers new way of helping young people in crisis14/07/2023 14:05:00
The first mental health crisis hub in Wales for young people who are in need of urgent support has been praised by the Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle and Plaid Cymru’s Designated Member, Siân Gwenllian.
Economy Minister announces further £1 million investment in green vehicle innovation12/07/2023 13:25:00
The Welsh Government will co-fund a third round of investment in greener and cleaner innovation through the Ford Low Carbon Vehicle Transformation Fund as part of its response to the climate emergency, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, announced today.
Welsh Government strategy to promote Wales to the World during 2022 FIFA World Cup hailed as success – report11/07/2023 14:05:00
The Welsh Government’s Tîm Cymru approach to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar increased the visibility and profile of Wales on the international stage during and after the competition, new research published today shows.
National Survey results show shift to thrift11/07/2023 11:05:00
More people in Wales are buying second-hand and reducing their energy usage in a bid to save money, according to the latest results from the National Survey for Wales.