Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data
Comment on the pressures currently facing the Welsh NHS, and its reaction to them.
A Welsh Government spokesperson said:
Our NHS continues to face unprecedented demand and is seeing thousands of people every day. In hospitals alone, more than 361,000 consultations were carried out in September. Over 99,000 patient pathways were closed in September, back to pre-pandemic levels and 6% more than August, and an all-time record 13,856 people were seen and told they don’t have cancer.
Progress continues to be made on the longest waits. The number of patient pathways waiting more than two years for treatment has fallen for the sixth month in a row and is down by 19 per cent since the peak in March. Waits over 36 weeks also went down in September, by 3% compared to August.
Primary care, ambulance and emergency department staff remain under intense pressure. As an example, October saw the highest number and proportion of ‘red’/ immediately life threatening calls on record. A further indication of the complexity of patient need is the number of patients admitted to the same or a different hospital following attendance at a major emergency department, which was 27.1% higher than September 2022.
Whilst we acknowledge ambulance performance is not where we expect it to be, we are driving improvements, including extending same-day emergency care services to open seven-days a week, managing calls better to reduce hospital admissions and recruiting more staff. Without all this the pressure on the system would be even greater.
NHS activity and performance summary: September and October 2022
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-government-response-latest-nhs-wales-performance-data-6
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Economy Minister visits Barry-based community hub to mark Social Enterprise Day17/11/2022 12:25:00
Welsh Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has visited the CUBE centre, a community-focused and cooperatively run facility in Barry to mark Social Enterprise Day.
Enforcement of M4 50mph scheme starts today17/11/2022 11:25:00
From today, motorists exceeding the 50mph speed limits between junctions 24 to 28 on the M4 could be fined, the Welsh Government has warned.
“Now is the time to invest in people and public services” – Welsh Government17/11/2022 10:30:00
Speaking ahead of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, Wales’ Finance Minister has said the Chancellor must turn away from another round of damaging austerity.
Menai Suspension Bridge update17/11/2022 10:25:00
The list of frequently asked questions relating to the closure of the Menai Suspension Bridge to traffic has been updated.
Childcare Offer extended as a new digital service is launched16/11/2022 09:05:00
A new national digital service which will streamline the Childcare Offer for parents and childcare providers has launched.
This is Wales – taking Wales to the world during the FIFA World Cup15/11/2022 14:05:00
Welsh Government plans to promote a progressive, modern Wales on the global platform provided by the FIFA World Cup in Qatar was yesterday unveiled by Economy Minister Vaughan Gething.
Welsh Government scheme helps 1,100 unemployed people facing hidden barriers to start their own business15/11/2022 11:05:00
More than 1,100 unemployed people facing hidden barriers to entering the labour market have been helped to start their own business thanks to a Welsh Government grant scheme, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
Consultation launched on mandatory CCTV in slaughterhouses15/11/2022 09:05:00
A consultation began yesterday [Monday, 14 November] on proposals to require CCTV in all slaughterhouses in Wales.
Call for more funding for NHS pay14/11/2022 14:05:00
The UK government has been urged to increase the amount of funding available for NHS pay.
Wales’ work-based learning stars recognised at virtual awards ceremony14/11/2022 11:05:00
Apprentices with inspirational stories, employers committed to developing a highly skilled workforce and dedicated work-based learning practitioners who go the extra mile for their learners were recognised at a virtual awards ceremony recently (11 November 2022).