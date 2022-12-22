Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government response to latest NHS Wales performance data
The Welsh Government has responded to the latest NHS Performance data published today (22 December).
A Welsh Government spokesperson said:
October saw the first decrease in the number of patient pathways waiting to start treatment since April 2020. Although record levels of demand on the ambulance service were reported in November there was also some improvement in emergency department performance.
More than 376,000 consultations+ were carried out in October in hospital alone and over 106,000 patient pathways were closed, an increase of 12.8% from the previous month.
Progress continues to be made on the longest waits. Two year waits for treatment have fallen for the seventh month in a row and are down by 23% since the peak in March. The proportion of pathways waiting less than 26 weeks increased this month with the number waiting more than 36 weeks falling.
The number of pathways waiting longer than one year for their first outpatient appointment dropped for the second month in a row. An all-time record 14,412 people were seen and told they don’t have cancer; this is 4% higher than the previous month. Whilst performance decreased slightly against the 62-day target, more people started their first definitive cancer treatment in October 2022 compared to September 2022.
The proportion of pathways waiting longer than the target times for diagnostics and therapies fell by 4.9% and 4.1% respectively compared to the previous month.
Our ambulance service and emergency department staff remain under increased pressure. November saw the highest number and proportion of ‘red’/ immediately life threatening calls on record and an increase in the total number of attendances across facilities similar to pre-pandemic levels. However, performance improved against the four hour and twelve hour targets, and there was a reduction in the average wait for an assessment by a doctor.
Whilst we acknowledge ambulance performance is not where we expect it to be, we are driving system improvements, including extending same-day emergency care services to open seven-days a week, improving management of 999 patients on the phone, and recruiting more staff. Without all this the pressure on the system would be even greater.
NHS activity and performance summary: October and November 2022
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-response-latest-nhs-wales-performance-data-7
Latest News from
Welsh Government
New pilot programme giving young people insight into the world of work20/12/2022 16:20:00
A new pilot project helping to prepare young people for a career and to understand their working rights has begun as part of the new Curriculum for Wales.
Welsh goods export values recover to beyond pre-pandemic levels to total £19.4 billion20/12/2022 15:15:00
Goods export values by Welsh businesses have recovered beyond pre-pandemic levels and totalled £19.4 billion for the year ending September 2022, an increase of more than a third compared to the previous 12-month period and £1.7 billion higher than the year ending September 2019, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced.
Minister for Climate Change's response to COP15 agreement20/12/2022 14:10:00
The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, has responded to the latest agreement that has been reached at COP15 in Montreal.
New project aims to eradicate Sheep Scab from Wales20/12/2022 11:05:00
Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has awarded Coleg Sir Gar a three-year contract to work on eradicating Sheep Scab in Wales.
£7m digital system will improve maternity services in Wales20/12/2022 09:05:00
Vital information about the health of pregnant women and their unborn babies will be shared much faster with a new all-Wales digital system for maternity services in Wales, being created by a £7m investment from the Welsh Government.
Minister launches new initiative to encourage more Welsh food onto public sector plates in Wales19/12/2022 16:38:00
The Welsh Government has launched a new initiative to encourage more local spending on food by the Welsh NHS, schools and local government to help support Welsh producers, create more jobs and boost prosperity in local communities, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething announced recently (17 December 2022).
Deeside site on Rolls Royce SMR shortlist19/12/2022 14:05:00
The inclusion of the Gateway site in Deeside on the shortlist of three sites for the Rolls Royce SMR factory to produce key components for Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), shows the strength of the skills and expertise in North Wales, Ministers have said.
Proposed new licensing scheme to level the playing field and improve the standard of visitor accommodation in Wales19/12/2022 11:05:00
The Welsh Government recently (16 December 2022) launched a consultation on establishing a statutory licensing scheme for all visitor accommodation providers in Wales.
Hundreds of extra community beds to help people leave hospital quicker this winter19/12/2022 09:05:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan and WLGA leader Andrew Morgan have announced more than 500 extra step-down beds and community care packages for Wales this winter, to help people get care closer to home and free up hospital beds.