Welsh Government
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Welsh Government response to latest UK Foreign Direct Investment results 2025 to 2026
Welsh Government yesterday responded to latest UK Foreign Direct Investment results 2025 to 2026.
Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, yesterday said:
“Inward investment can play a crucial part in our goal to half the productivity gap with the rest of the UK.
“It’s encouraging to see Wales bucking the trend as the only part of the UK to see an increase in inward investment projects.
“But to meet our productivity goal we need to ensure that investment creates resilient and well-paid jobs and contributes to the long-term competitiveness and performance of the Welsh economy.
“Inward investment should strengthen Welsh firms, deepen supply chains, support priority economic platforms, increase exports, bring technology or management capability into Wales, and help retain more value in the Welsh economy.
“A new Welsh innovation and development agency will lead our approach to inward investment and make Wales the easiest place in the UK for investors to say yes.
“Above all, investment must deliver for the people of Wales and lead to higher productivity and shared prosperity.”
Related Link
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-response-latest-uk-foreign-direct-investment-results-2025-2026
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