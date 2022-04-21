Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government response to publication of latest NHS Wales performance data
The Welsh Government has issued a statement on the latest NHS Wales performance data published today (Thursday, 21st April).
A Welsh Government spokesperson said:
COVID-19 continues to impact waiting times and staffing levels. Increased Infection Prevention and Control measures continue to affect the level of activity health boards can undertake.
Despite this, the number of patient pathways waiting over 8 weeks for diagnostic tests decreased by 10% compared to January 2022 and by 30% compared to the high point of May 2020. All health boards have shown an improvement.
Although some people continue to wait longer for treatment than we would like, with the over 36 week position increasing again in February, this increase was the second smallest month-on-month increase since the start of the pandemic. In addition, five health boards showed a decrease in their over 36 week waits, an improvement from January, when only two health boards showed an improvement.
February 2022 saw the number of patient pathways waiting over 52 weeks decrease by 1% compared to January 2022.
The number of open pathways waiting over 26 weeks for a first outpatient appointment decreased by 583 (0.3%) in February compared to January 2022; with four out of seven health boards showing improvements in February
There are several factors contributing to make it difficult for urgent and emergency care services to deliver timely care consistently. These include higher sickness absence rates and difficulties in discharging people from hospital, resulting in longer delays in Emergency Departments for beds.
We have also seen an increase in demand and the emergency ambulance service reported a 10% increase in the volumes of ‘red’ or life threatening calls per day in March when compared to February. There were also 46% more red calls reported in March 2022 when compared to the same month in 2021.
There has been a sharp increase in the volumes of people attending Emergency Departments, with a 23% increase in daily attendances reported in March 2022 when compared with the same month in 2021. A near 10% increase in emergency admissions was also reported in March when compared with February.
The national Six Goals for Urgent and Emergency Care Programme is intended to support Health Boards and partners to improve experience, outcomes and value, and we have made £25m available in support.
February saw a 2.5% increase in people starting their first definitive treatment following a new diagnosis of cancer from January 2022 and a 6.5% increase in the number of patients starting treatment within the 62 day target.
Next week we will publish a detailed plan on how we will tackle the waiting times for patients whose treatment has been delayed by the pandemic.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-government-response-publication-latest-nhs-wales-performance-data-2
Latest News from
Welsh Government
£1.1 million investment to champion older people as Wales becomes Age Friendly21/04/2022 09:05:00
Actions the Welsh Government will take to champion older people and challenge the way we think about ageing have been published by Julie Morgan, the Deputy Minister for Social Services.
Offshore Energy Cluster aims to realise North Wales’ low-carbon potential20/04/2022 14:05:00
M-SParc has been chosen as the accountable body for the Offshore Energy Alliance – a supply chain cluster established to take advantage of the opportunities offered by offshore energy in North Wales.
A vision for further education20/04/2022 11:05:00
Speech given yesterday by Jeremy Miles, Minister for Education and Welsh Language.
NHS Bursary extended in Wales19/04/2022 12:10:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed Wales will extend the NHS Wales Bursary scheme to eligible healthcare students studying in the 2023-24 academic year.
Deputy Minister urges eligible families to claim Healthy Start payment19/04/2022 11:10:00
The Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle MS, is encouraging eligible families to sign up for Healthy Start to get healthy food and vitamins for free.
“Everything we do helps protect us and the people around us” – First Minister Mark Drakeford14/04/2022 12:10:00
First Minister Mark Drakeford has spoken about the importance of continuing to take simple steps to protect our public health to manage the spread of coronavirus.
Nearly £8m in funding to extend employment support services13/04/2022 12:10:00
The Welsh Government is investing nearly £8m to continue three employment services that help people recovering from physical, mental ill-health and substance misuse into and to remain in work, Deputy Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, has announced today.
Wales' expanded flu programme extended by another year13/04/2022 11:05:00
The Minister for Health and Social Services, Eluned Morgan yesterday confirmed Wales' flu vaccination programme will once again be extended to include those aged 50 and over and secondary school children in academic years 7-11 (11-16 years old).