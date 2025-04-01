Welsh Government
Welsh Government review highlights need for collective action to tackle water quality challenges
The Welsh Government yesterday published the independently chaired review of the Water Resources (Control of Agricultural Pollution) (Wales) Regulations 2021, led by Dr Susannah Bolton, alongside its response committing to implement all recommendations in full.
The review, which examined the effectiveness of measures to reduce water pollution from agricultural sources, found that while the current regulatory approach is sound, there are significant opportunities to make improvements to benefit the environment and farmers. This includes improved targeting, reducing burdens on low-risk farming activities, increasing clarity for farmers and addressing regulatory gaps.
Deputy First Minister, with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, yesterday said:
Clean water in our rivers, lakes and seas is vital for us all. We need it for drinking, enjoying the outdoors, and growing food – all parts of our daily lives depend on it, and we must do everything possible to improve water quality for future generations.
However, water quality in Wales is still being detrimentally impacted and improvements must continue to be made. Whilst the causes of pollution are not limited to any one sector, agriculture remains one of the main contributors.
I would like to thank Dr Bolton for her thorough work on this review. Her extensive engagement with stakeholders has produced recommendations that demonstrate that those raising concerns have been listened to.
The review agrees with our overall approach to the regulations but also shows ways we can make things better for both farmers and our environment. I plan to put all these recommendations into action.
The existing rules will stay in place while the recommendations are taken forward and we will work together with all interested groups to develop these changes. We will make sure any new rules are fair and reasonable, while still focusing on our main goal – to reduce pollution from farming activities.
The independent review makes recommendations in five key areas:
- better targeting regulations at polluting activities while reducing burdens on low-risk farming
- improving accessibility and clarity of regulations for farmers
- exploring alternative measures, particularly regarding closed periods and the 170kg nitrogen per hectare manure limit
- supporting innovation in farming practices
- addressing regulatory gaps, including soil protection measures and nutrient management planning
Dr Susannah Bolton, who led the review, yesterday said:
The engagement I have conducted for this review has demonstrated that there are strongly shared aspirations for improving water quality in Wales. I am genuinely optimistic that the recommended changes to the regulation will enable a greater degree of common agency and shared responsibility to address the challenges.
Some changes, particularly those making regulations more accessible and clearer, will be implemented quickly. However, more complex recommendations requiring scientific and agronomic expertise will take longer to develop.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-review-highlights-need-collective-action-tackle-water-quality-challenges
