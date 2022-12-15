Welsh Government
Welsh Government review of Cadw to be led by Roger Lewis
The Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden has announced the establishment of a task and finish group which will consider Cadw’s current governance arrangements and how effective they are for its operation and the wider provision of public heritage services at a national level across Wales.
The task and finish group will be chaired by Roger Lewis, who steps down as President of Amgueddfa Cymru, National Museum of Wales, at the end of this year.
A decision was made in 2017 for Cadw to remain within Welsh Government as an internal agency but with increased operational and commercial freedoms that would enable it to function more effectively and efficiently in delivering its wide range of roles and responsibilities.
An operating board with external expertise was subsequently established to support these new arrangements, with the intention of undertaking a review once they had been in operation for five years, a milestone that has now been reached.
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden said:
I have asked Roger Lewis to chair this Cadw review in recognition of his many years of experience in the cultural, business, and civic life of Wales. The intention was always to undertake such a review when the new governance arrangements for Cadw were established in 2017 and I am pleased that Roger has agreed to lead on it, working closely with the current Chair of Cadw Jane Richardson.
Roger’s experience of commercial operations will complement the heritage expertise that already exists across the current Board membership and staff at Cadw.
The review is expected to launch in January and report to the Deputy Minister later in the year.
Looking ahead to his new role, Roger Lewis said:
It is a great honour to lead this review of Cadw, one of the great and successful cultural bodies in Wales. Its role in caring and protecting our historic places, inspiring current and future generations is of vital importance for our country.
Our historic places play a vital role in shaping a modern Wales. As the Board of Cadw says, ‘we look back in order we can see ahead, providing a living link to our diverse histories and to help to make sense of our place in an ever-changing world’. I look forward to working with the team at Cadw in what promises to be a very positive experience for us all.
Jane Richardson, Chair of Cadw, said:
This is exactly the right time to be undertaking a review of Cadw’s governance arrangements and to consider how the organisation can best support and champion the heritage of Wales into the future. I am delighted that Roger has been asked to Chair the review group, and I very much look forward to working with him on it.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-review-cadw-be-led-roger-lewis
