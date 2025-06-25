Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government salutes our Armed Forces
The Welsh Government is proudly celebrating Armed Forces Week, honouring the contribution of veterans, serving personnel, and their families as communities across Wales prepare for a series of special events.
The celebration will culminate in a national event at Caldicot Castle on Saturday 28 June, supported by £20,000 in Welsh Government funding. The event will bring people together to show their appreciation for the armed forces and the vital role they play in Welsh life.
Wales has a long-standing tradition of military service. Although just 5% of the UK population lives in Wales, Welsh personnel make up around 6% to 7% of the UK armed forces. That spirit of service continues today, with Welsh troops deployed across the world.
The Welsh Government supports the wider armed forces community including those leaving service, their families and after military careers have ended. This includes working with the Ministry of Defence to deliver tailored career events, help with education for children from service families, and a respected mental health service, Veterans NHS Wales, which marks its 15th anniversary this year.
An online guide also helps individuals and families access support. Welsh Government also funds Armed Forces Liaison Officers across Wales, based in local authorities, to support delivery of the Armed Forces Covenant.
Ken Skates, the Cabinet Secretary with responsibility for the armed forces, said:
The armed forces community enriches every part of Welsh life. This week of celebration gives us the chance to show our sincere thanks to those who serve or have served, and to reaffirm our commitment to supporting them, whatever their circumstances.
Healthcare is a key part of that support. The Welsh Government’s GP accreditation scheme is helping veterans across the country access care that recognises their unique experiences. More than 50 surgeries are now classed as ‘Veteran Friendly’, with specially trained teams in place.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said:
We want to make sure everyone who has served gets the care and support they need. Our GP accreditation scheme means veterans are more likely to receive care that reflects their experiences and needs. I urge more GP practices across Wales to join this important initiative so we can make sure every veteran gets the specialist support they deserve.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-salutes-our-armed-forces
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Supporting offshore wind to power economic growth and create jobs25/06/2025 14:20:00
A new comprehensive action plan aims to maximise Wales' offshore wind potential and secure long-term economic benefits.
Record £107 million for energy-saving public sector projects25/06/2025 11:05:00
The Welsh Government Energy Service (WGES) provided a record £107.7 million in grant funding to help public sector organisations deliver energy efficient projects across Wales.
40,000 jobs supported by £600 million this government term25/06/2025 09:05:00
Direct Welsh Government investment in businesses totalling in excess of £600 million has seen more than 40,000 jobs created or safeguarded across Wales during this government term.
Welsh Government and Pride Cymru partner for grassroots Pride events24/06/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday announced a new partnership with Pride Cymru to administer the successful Grassroots Pride fund for 2025 to 2026, ensuring LGBTQ+ communities in towns and villages across Wales continue to benefit from local celebrations.
Statement from the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning: UK Government Industrial Strategy24/06/2025 11:05:00
Statement given yesterday from the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning: UK Government Industrial Strategy.
Upgrading Wales’ ambulances24/06/2025 09:05:00
Modern ambulances will be responding to emergency 999 calls across Wales, thanks to £22.45 million investment by the Welsh Government.
Pioneering aeronautical apprentice flies the flag for women in engineering23/06/2025 14:05:00
A young apprentice from Llantrisant is breaking barriers in the aerospace industry as Wales celebrates Women in Engineering Day.
New £26m coastal defences protect thousands of Prestatyn homes23/06/2025 09:25:00
Thousands of Prestatyn residents will benefit from enhanced protection against coastal flooding following the completion of a major £26 million coastal defence project which has completed nine months ahead of schedule.
Bluetongue control measures in Wales20/06/2025 17:20:00
The Welsh Government has outlined the measures which will be in place for the active transmission period of Bluetongue.