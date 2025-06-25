Welsh Government salutes our Armed Forces

The Welsh Government is proudly celebrating Armed Forces Week, honouring the contribution of veterans, serving personnel, and their families as communities across Wales prepare for a series of special events.

The celebration will culminate in a national event at Caldicot Castle on Saturday 28 June, supported by £20,000 in Welsh Government funding. The event will bring people together to show their appreciation for the armed forces and the vital role they play in Welsh life.

Wales has a long-standing tradition of military service. Although just 5% of the UK population lives in Wales, Welsh personnel make up around 6% to 7% of the UK armed forces. That spirit of service continues today, with Welsh troops deployed across the world.

The Welsh Government supports the wider armed forces community including those leaving service, their families and after military careers have ended. This includes working with the Ministry of Defence to deliver tailored career events, help with education for children from service families, and a respected mental health service, Veterans NHS Wales, which marks its 15th anniversary this year.

An online guide also helps individuals and families access support. Welsh Government also funds Armed Forces Liaison Officers across Wales, based in local authorities, to support delivery of the Armed Forces Covenant.

Ken Skates, the Cabinet Secretary with responsibility for the armed forces, said:

The armed forces community enriches every part of Welsh life. This week of celebration gives us the chance to show our sincere thanks to those who serve or have served, and to reaffirm our commitment to supporting them, whatever their circumstances.

Healthcare is a key part of that support. The Welsh Government’s GP accreditation scheme is helping veterans across the country access care that recognises their unique experiences. More than 50 surgeries are now classed as ‘Veteran Friendly’, with specially trained teams in place.

Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, said: