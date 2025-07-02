Welsh Government
Welsh Government sets out 2026-2027 budget approach
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford yesterday set out the Welsh Government’s approach to the 2026-27 Budget – the last before the Senedd election.
A one-year budget will be published in October, which will increase departmental budgets by inflation. A pool of unallocated funding will be created for the next Welsh Government.
Setting out the approach in a statement to Plenary, Mark Drakeford said:
I want to ensure we provide a stable and reliable outcome for our public services and all who rely on them.
I also want to ensure the new Senedd we have worked so hard to create has the best possible platform from which to carry out its work, to make an early start on aligning budgets with its priorities and the development of a new Programme for Government.
This approach to the 2026-27 Budget is a responsible one. It will provide for the next government to deliver on the promises it makes during the election from the outset while also providing certainty to public services in an election year.
The Welsh Government will publish the outline Draft Budget, which sets out high-level allocations for each Cabinet Secretary, on 14 October. The detailed Draft Budget with budget expenditure lines will follow on 3 November. The Final Budget will be published on 20 January 2026, with a debate and vote scheduled for 27 January.
Mark Drakeford confirmed the Welsh Government’s priorities remain unchanged – focusing on a healthier Wales, green jobs and growth, connecting communities, and opportunity for every family.
The 2026-2027 Budget will not introduce major new spending commitments.
