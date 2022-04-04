Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government statement on Conversion Therapy
Deputy Minister for Social Partnership Hannah Blythyn MS recently (01 April 2022) gave a statement on Conversion Therapy.
Yesterday I became aware of UK Government documents and a statement from Downing Street that Prime Minister Boris Johnson intended on abandoning the very clear commitments made to end the draconian practice of conversion ‘therapy.’ It appears today that the rightful public backlash has resulted in a partial reversal of this minus the critical protections that were promised to the Transgender community.
To be clear, the UK Government made a very direct promise. They stated that their proposals would be ‘universal and protect everyone whatever their sexual orientation and whether they are Transgender or not.’
On the day of Transgender Visibility, the Prime Minister chose to abandon the pursuit of protections for a part of our community. This is unacceptable and the partial U-turn is not a victory. The LGBTQ+ community stands as one, and none of us are equal while our rights are up for discussion or barter.
I have written to the UK Government expressing my strongest condemnation of this move and pressed for urgent clarity on their intentions.
Today, I can announce that the Welsh Government will be commissioning urgent legal advice on the unilateral action we are able to take to ban conversion ‘therapy.’ We will do all we can within our devolved powers to protect our LGBTQ+ community. We can no longer have faith that the UK Government will do the same. We will also seek the devolution of any necessary additional powers required to see this through.
Reneging on this commitment represents a grievous and shameful breach of trust given the good faith shown by the LGBTQ+ community and Human Rights campaign organisations. It also signals in no uncertain terms that the UK Government is indifferent to the very real and grave threats that exist to the LGBTQ+ community and those who have suffered.
The commitment to ban conversion ‘therapy’ was made on numerous occasions; In the Queen’s speech, by the Prime Minister, by UK Government Ministers, in recent consultations and through public announcements. It was also a commitment made directly to the Welsh Government and we acted in good faith in the hope this move was a sincere attempt to right a very clear injustice.
It is alarming and shameful to read how the concerns of LGBTQ+ individuals are dismissed by the UK Government as ‘noise’ to be managed. This is wholly unacceptable. The entirely justified backlash expressed by the LGBTQ+ community, friends, families, allies and Welsh Government will be far more than noise to be managed.
Documents
Letter: Mike Freer MP, file type: pdf, file size: 262 KB
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-government-statement-conversion-therapy
Latest News from
Welsh Government
CIPS Corporate Award: Advanced Practitioner New Delivery Model04/04/2022 14:05:00
The CIPS Corporate Award Advanced Practitioner programme is changing from October 2022.
Pembrokeshire tourism businesses gear up for Easter04/04/2022 09:15:00
As tourism businesses across Wales gear up for Easter, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, visited businesses in Pembrokeshire who are looking forward to welcoming visitors following new developments and investment.
The Paul Ridd Learning Disability Education and Training Programme rolled out to NHS Wales healthcare staff01/04/2022 14:20:00
New training will be rolled out across NHS Wales for all healthcare staff in a public-facing role to support people with learning disabilities who are accessing services the Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan has announced.
Early years settings ready to support roll out of Curriculum for Wales01/04/2022 13:20:00
The Education Minister, Jeremy Miles, has praised the work of early years settings as they prepare to support the roll out of the new Curriculum for Wales.
£227m to support Wales’ rural economy towards a greener and more sustainable future01/04/2022 12:20:00
The Welsh Government is making £227m available over the next three years to support the resilience of Wales’ rural economy and our natural environment, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has announced.
Further £5m investment in ‘innovative’ Long-COVID rehabilitation services01/04/2022 10:10:00
A support service helping people in Wales living with the long-term effects of COVID-19 will benefit from a further £5m of Welsh Government funding.
Health Minister warns about the ‘extraordinary pressure’ the health and social care system is currently under in Wales31/03/2022 15:05:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has warned the health and social care system in Wales is currently under ‘extraordinary pressure’ as a result of a range of factors.
One network, one timetable, one ticket, Welsh Government sets out plans to change the way we travel31/03/2022 14:05:00
“For more than 70 years we have made it easy to travel by car and harder to travel by public transport, that has to change.”
£13 million for trade unions to deliver learning support and upskill workers31/03/2022 13:05:00
More than £13 million will support trade unions deliver skills solutions and learning support to workers over the next three years, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething announced today.