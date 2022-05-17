Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government steps in to replace EU-funded programmes to support people with complex barriers to find work
A key Welsh Government-funded programme to help people most disadvantaged in the labour market into work will be expanded in 2023, following the winding-up of two existing EU-funded programmes, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, yesterday announced.
- Welsh Government steps in following UK Government broken promise to replace EU funding in full through Shared Prosperity Fund
- expanded Welsh Government-funded, Wales-wide programme to launch in April 2023
- two existing EU-funded schemes extended for an additional year to ensure a smooth transition.
The Welsh Government is stepping in to fund the expansion of the Communities for Work Plus (CfW+) employability programme following the UK Government’s failure to honour repeated promises Wales would not be a penny worse off following the UK departure from the EU.
Under the EU Structural and Investment Funds, the Welsh Government invested funds in a range of schemes led by the public, HE/FE, third and private sectors, including those to help people into work.
Two of those schemes are Communities for Work (CfW) and Parents, Childcare and Employment (PaCE). Since 2015, £135 million has been invested in the schemes which have, to date, provided intensive community-based employment support and training to 41,000 individuals with complex barriers. Over 17,500 of these individuals have been helped into employment.
The UK Government had pledged to replace and “at a minimum match the size” of former EU funding in each nation of the UK. However, the UK Government’s actions for replacement EU funding means the Welsh budget is more than £1 billion worse off.
At the same time, the UK Government is deliberately overriding Welsh devolution by directly allocating replacement EU funding, at a dramatically diminished level, through the UK-wide Shared Prosperity Fund – which means the Welsh Government now has less say over less money.
This means the Welsh Government and other institutions across business, higher and further education and the third sector who have used EU funding to support vital investments in Wales’ economy and labour market, including support for vulnerable people, will need to make difficult decisions about how budgets are spent.
In response, the Minister yesterday confirmed the Welsh Government is stepping in to fund the expansion of the Wales-wide CfW+ programme from April 2023. The expansion will see a doubling of its original £12 million annual budget.
The CfW+ programme has been hugely successful, having already provided intensive employment support and training to over 30,000 individuals with complex barriers to employment, with over 13,000 being helped into employment.
The Minister also announced the Welsh Government has secured an extension of the delivery of the EU-funded CfW and PaCE to 31 March 2023 to ensure a smooth transition to the enhanced CfW+ programme.
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething yesterday said:
Despite the promise made by the UK Government that Wales would not be worse off from the UK leaving the EU, the reality is we are facing a loss of more than £1 billion in un-replaced funding. The Welsh Government cannot fill the massive hole the UK Government has created in the Welsh budget, which means we and our Welsh partners - who have previously benefited from EU funding - will need to take tough decisions on what to fund in future.
This Welsh Government is determined to help people into and remain in good quality jobs. That’s why we’re taking action to fund a new Wales-wide programme to support people to do just that. By funding this expansion of Communities for Work + and focussing on people who are under-represented in the labour market and those who face disadvantage and inequity in accessing work, we will create a more equal Wales - a society that enables people to fulfil their potential no matter what their background or circumstances.
While UK Ministers talk about “levelling up” the UK, it’s this Welsh Government that’s delivering for people across Wales by funding transformative programmes that help to change their lives for the better.
The Welsh Government’s new Employability and Skills Plan, launched in March 2022, confirmed employability support will focus on those most disadvantaged in the labour market, and on improving labour market outcomes for disabled people, Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic people, women, young people, older workers over 50, carers and those with low skills.
The expanded CfW+ programme will align with ReAct+ and Jobs Growth Wales+, to meet the Plan's commitment of delivering a single operating model of Welsh Government employability support from 2023.
Further details on the programme will be announced in due course.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/welsh-government-steps-replace-eu-funded-programmes-support-people-complex-barriers-find-work
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Funding for music education trebled to the tune of £13.5m17/05/2022 14:25:00
Every child will have the opportunity to benefit from music education as part of the Welsh Government’s plans for a national music service, which will help ensure no child misses out due to a lack of means.
Health Minister urges people to get Spring booster before deadline17/05/2022 09:05:00
Health Minister Eluned Morgan has urged all those eligible for the Spring Covid-19 booster to take up their offer of the vaccine before 30 June.
Minister for Climate Change appoints new members to Snowdonia National Park Authority16/05/2022 14:05:00
The Minister for Climate Change, Julie James, has appointed two new members to the Snowdonia National Park Authority.
Tourism and hospitality: a great sector to work in, which helps important experiences come to life – Economy Minister Vaughan Gething16/05/2022 13:33:00
“Tourism and hospitality is a great sector to work in” – that’s the message from Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, to mark the start of Wales Tourism Week 2022 (15 to 22 May).
Wheely big investment will encourage cycle use and help Wales meet net zero16/05/2022 11:05:00
Getting people out of cars and on to bikes is the aim of a £50 million investment announced recently (13 May 2022) by Deputy Climate Change Minister Lee Waters.
Welsh and UK governments agree to establish freeports in Wales16/05/2022 09:05:00
The Welsh Government has reached agreement with the UK Government on the establishment of freeports in Wales, Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething, has confirmed.
Gardening helping to tackle loneliness and social isolation13/05/2022 14:05:00
A gardening project in Newport is helping to tackle loneliness and social isolation by bringing communities together.
New stats: Why is Wales an outlier in UK recycling rates?13/05/2022 11:05:00
UK waste from households recycling stats released recently (11 May 2022) show Wales far outperforming other UK nations for at least the tenth year running.
Calls for a UK-wide approach to building safety12/05/2022 16:25:00
Climate Change Minister Julie James has made fresh calls for a UK-wide approach to building safety as she set out the progress Wales has made on repairing building defects in Wales.