Welsh Government
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Welsh Government support enables electrical business expansion and creation of 30 jobs
Welsh Government support is helping a Carmarthenshire business expand and build bespoke new headquarters as part of ambitious expansion plans which will create a number of jobs.
- Carmarthenshire business to expand with Welsh Government funding, creating 30 jobs over five years.
- Project is part of ambitious expansion plans which include building a new HQ.
- The Cross Hands employment site, where the business plans to expand, has been developed through a joint venture between Welsh Government and Carmarthenshire County Council.
Williams Electrical (Cymru) Ltd will develop a new HQ in Cross Hands with £312,000 in Welsh Government funding.
The project supports Welsh Government's commitment to growing and sustaining Welsh-owned businesses as part of efforts to strengthen the Welsh economy.
The project will create 24 new jobs over the next three years, followed by a further six positions over the subsequent two years. New roles will include qualified electricians and apprentices, more than doubling the company's current workforce.
Williams Electrical (Cymru) Ltd, which specialises in electrical services and renewable energy systems, has continued to grow in recent years and is investing in additional capacity to support larger commercial projects and future recruitment
The company has purchased a development plot at the Cross Hands East Strategic Employment Site for its new headquarters.
The employment site has been developed by the Welsh Government and Carmarthenshire County Council through a joint venture and offers development plots for suitable employment uses at a strategic location with easy access to the A48 road network.
The move will triple the company's existing office space, supporting further business growth, skills development opportunities and the delivery of renewable energy solutions for customers across South Wales and beyond.
Williams Electrical (Cymru) Ltd's Director, Wayne Williams, said:
When we started Williams Electrical Contractors (Cymru) Ltd in 2015, it was just two people, one van and a vision to build a trusted business that creates opportunities locally.
We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come.
Support from the Welsh Government and Business Wales has helped us continue growing, creating skilled jobs and investing in our future.
We're proud to be a Welsh business and grateful to everyone who has helped us get to where we are today.
The land sale at Cross Hands East Strategic Employment Site is part of a Joint Venture with Carmarthenshire County Council.
Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Leisure, Culture and Tourism, Cllr Hazel Evans, said:
We are delighted to see a successful local business investing in its future and creating new employment opportunities in Carmarthenshire.
The development of a new headquarters at Cross Hands East Strategic Employment Site will support Williams Electrical's continued growth while creating skilled jobs and apprenticeships for local people.
This investment is a positive example of how our partnership approach is helping businesses expand and contribute to the county's economy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-support-enables-electrical-business-expansion-and-creation-30-jobs
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