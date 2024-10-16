Welsh Government
Welsh Government support helping steel company expand operations
A business with a reputation for delivering high-quality steel products is expanding its operations and extending its headquarters with support from the Welsh Government.
Kiernan Structural Steel Ltd is making a £1.4 million investment in its headquarters in Llandrindod Wells. This will strengthen its capacity, helping it to meet evolving market demands and maximize growth opportunities.
The project will create 39 new jobs, including five apprenticeships, and safeguard a further 24 positions, with £140,000 in funding from the Welsh Government.
The business currently supplies products to a diverse range of sectors, from construction and infrastructure, to manufacturing and pharmaceutical.
The investment will add in-house capability for heat resistant spray painting, much of which is currently sub-contracted to sites in Scunthorpe and Southampton.
Frank and Dolores Kiernan, Directors at Kiernan Structural Steel (Wales) Ltd, said:
Expanding our operations in Llandrindod Wells reflects our commitment to not only strengthening our capacity but also to supporting the Welsh economy and meeting the needs of our customers across the UK.
This investment allows us to build upon our reputation for delivering high-quality steel products by bringing more of our specialised services in-house, reducing costs and environmental impact, and creating valuable jobs and training opportunities for local talent.
We’re excited to continue our journey of growth with the backing of the Welsh Government and look forward to serving the Welsh and greater UK region with even greater efficiency and innovation.
The Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund supports businesses to invest, grow and build the Welsh economy.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
Kiernan Structural Steel has invested more than £5 million in its Welsh operation since 2021.
It’s latest investment will create and safeguard well-paid jobs, retaining value in Wales, and reduce the companies carbon footprint related to transport.
We will always support businesses in Wales which are committed to growth, fair work, employee health and skills, and decarbonisation.
