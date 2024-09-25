Welsh Government support of £20 million - more than 800 farmers have applied

More than 800 farm business have applied for a share of over £20 million from two support schemes.

In April, The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, confirmed two funding schemes to support investment in on farm infrastructure, which will help to improve soil, air and water quality, build resilience to the potential impact of climate change and reach compliance with the Water Resources Regulations.

Both schemes are designed to enable farmers to improve slurry management by providing support for additional storage capacity and/or prevent rainwater entering slurry stores to reduce storage capacity requirement.

A high number of applications were received for infrastructure support. Grant Awards with a value of £1.06m have already been accepted under the Yard Coverings scheme and more than 700 Expressions of Interest have been received for the Nutrient Management Investment scheme.

Even though there was a higher-than-expected demand, all eligible applicants to the Nutrient Management Investment Scheme are being invited to progress to the next stage and will need to submit their full applications by 9 December 2024.

The Deputy First Minister said: