Welsh Government support to boost communities and tackle child poverty

Welsh Government funding for schemes throughout Wales will help support communities and alleviate child poverty, Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt has said.

The projects to benefit from funding support the aims of the Child Poverty Strategy which outlines how the Welsh Government will work with partners and organisations to tackle the issue.

The Cabinet Secretary recently visited a project supporting Cardiff’s Somali community, which is one of many across Wales being funded by the Welsh Government’s Child Poverty Innovation and Supporting Communities Grant.

The Empowering Somali Families project, which is led by Hayaat Women’s Trust on behalf of the Alliance of Somali led organisations, aims to help the community and tackle child poverty through services being brought together and targeted at people needing them.

Welsh Government investment will see 3 satellite hubs established and operated in Butetown, Grangetown, and Riverside.

These hubs will provide services designed to alleviate child poverty and provide essential services for Somali families in Cardiff.

Services will include after-school tutoring and homework clubs, job fairs and training sessions in key skills such as IT as well as advice on ensuring financial stability and access to essential resources for families in need.

This support will help enhance educational outcomes for children, increase employability and job opportunities and strengthen community resilience and support networks, and more.

Faisal Hashi of Hayaat Women’s Trust yesterday said:

We have carried out a thorough evidence-led approach to look at the different aspects affecting the Somali community. The need to see services working together for the benefit of people was key from that. The funding from Welsh Government will be important in helping us tackle issues such as child poverty and make a real difference to the work we are doing in the community.

Social Justice Secretary Jane Hutt yesterday said: