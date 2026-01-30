Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government support to help keep families together
More than £800,000 is being provided to help parents going through child protection processes, ensuring their voices are heard and they feel supported every step of the way.
Speaking at the Parent Advocacy Network (PAN) Cymru Conference in Port Talbot, Minister for Children and Social Care Dawn Bowden confirmed £133,600 of the funding will be provided to roll out its popular Parent Café model to more areas.
The cafés offer parent-led peer support spaces, helping families build confidence and resilience.
Research shows parental advocacy reduces the number of children entering care, improves relationships between parents and social workers, and gives parents greater confidence in engaging with services.
The £808,408 total investment includes continued funding for professional advocacy providers National Youth Advocacy Service (NYAS), Tros Gynnal Plant (TGP) Cymru and Mental Health Matters, alongside the investment in PAN Cymru's peer-led approach.
Parental Advocacy is embedded in the Welsh Government’s Programme for Government, which includes a clear commitment to prevent families breaking up by funding advocacy services for parents whose children are involved in child protection processes.
A new National Framework for Parental Advocacy will be developed to ensure consistent support across Wales.
Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden said:
We all want to improve outcomes for children and families across Wales.
PAN Cymru has achieved remarkable progress in transforming how families experience and engage with children’s social services in Wales.
When I visited a Parent Café last summer, I heard parents describe finding renewed purpose and improved wellbeing. The power of peer support can be life-changing and that was clear to see.
This funding will help more families across Wales access this crucial support, helping to keep children safely with their families wherever possible.
Advisory Project Manager at PAN Cymru, Fiona MacLeod said:
This funding marks a significant moment for PAN Cymru and for families across Wales.
It recognises the power of parent led, professionally supported collaboration to strengthen families and communities and ensure families are genuinely heard with compassion and fairness.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-support-help-keep-families-together
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Iconic Menai Suspension Bridge marks 200th anniversary30/01/2026 14:05:00
The iconic Menai Suspension Bridge marks its 200th anniversary this week.
New stats show another increase in recycling in Wales30/01/2026 11:15:00
Recycling has increased again as Wales continues its journey towards being a zero-waste nation.
Have your say on plans to boost speech and language support29/01/2026 17:15:00
Plans to extend the successful Talk With Me programme to support older children aged 5 to 11 with their speech, language and communication skills have been published today.
New health hubs designed by women for women rollout across Wales29/01/2026 16:05:00
The first women's health hubs have launched in Wales this week, bringing menopause, contraception and menstrual health services closer to home.
Deputy First Minister discusses falling milk prices29/01/2026 14:05:00
Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies met with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) to discuss the pressing issue of falling milk prices.
Earlier treatment for people affected by ketamine29/01/2026 09:15:00
A new programme is being developed helping people get earlier support for ketamine-related health problems.
Temporary diversions due to A55 repairs28/01/2026 13:25:00
Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel on the A55 between junction 34 (Ewloe) and junction 35 (Dobshill Eastbound) as essential road maintenance takes place for four weeks from 22 February.
Temporary diversions due to A55 repairs28/01/2026 11:05:00
Motorists are advised to plan ahead before they travel on the A55 between junction 34 (Ewloe) and junction 35 (Dobshill Eastbound) as essential road maintenance takes place for four weeks from 22 February.
£11m Farming Connect programme to help Welsh farmers prepare for Sustainable Farming Scheme28/01/2026 09:05:00
A new £11m Farming Connect programme will be available for farmers in Wales to support them as they prepare to move to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme.