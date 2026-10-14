Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government takes action to climate-proof Wales's transport network
The Welsh Government is working with partners to build a transport network that can withstand future climate pressures and best serve the people of Wales, it was announced yesterday.
- Deputy Minister for Transport Mark Hooper has set out plans to make Wales's transport network more resilient to climate change, in a Plenary statement yesterday.
- Specific action is being taken across rail, buses, roads and ports.
- Future transport investment will be shaped by lessons from recent extreme weather, aiming to deliver networks that are both climate-resilient and low-carbon.
Speaking in the Plenary earlier yesterday, the Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, said:
Climate change is already affecting Wales, with hotter, drier summers, milder and wetter winters, sea-level rise, and increased risks of flooding, drought and wildfire.
Working with our partners, we are taking practical action to build a transport system that can withstand future pressures and continue to serve the people of Wales.
We cannot prevent every disruption caused by extreme weather - but we can be better prepared, more resilient and more responsive.
People rightly expect transport services to be there when they need them and we have a responsibility to make sure our network is ready to cope with a changing climate.
Rail
This summer's extreme heat caused some trains to be withdrawn due to cooling-system problems, led to speed restrictions, and placed pressure on bus services, roads and active travel routes.
In response, Transport for Wales is working with Network Rail to strengthen its maintenance and inspection regimes, improving the reliability of train cooling systems, and introducing enhanced weather monitoring so disruption can be reduced before it affects passengers.
Buses
On buses, officials are working with Transport for Wales as part of bus franchising to factor in flooding, overheating, severe weather and energy resilience, so that as fleets are renewed, passengers and drivers benefit from newer vehicles better able to cope with extreme weather.
Roads
On the Strategic Road Network, lessons from recent storms, floods and heatwaves are shaping how roads are managed and maintained, helping Wales become better prepared for future disruption.
Ahead of winter, salt and grit stocks are being monitored across the country, and resilience and adaptation training is being rolled out across all 22 local authorities to help manage flooding, landslips and storm impacts on the wider road network.
Ports
Wales's major ferry ports, Holyhead, Fishguard and Pembroke Dock, provide vital international connections for people and goods. The prolonged disruption at Holyhead in December 2024 demonstrated how important our ports are to communities, businesses and the wider Welsh economy, and how quickly disruption at one strategic gateway can have wider consequences.
The Irish Sea Taskforce was established in response, to consider how a similar incident could be avoided and how partners should respond if one occurred at any Welsh port.
Looking ahead
Future transport policies aim to deliver networks that are both resilient and low-carbon, investing in infrastructure that can withstand future climate pressures while supporting the transition to net zero.
Lessons from recent extreme weather events are informing planning so that future investments are better prepared for the climate conditions expected in coming decades.
This applies across transport investment programmes, including rail, bus, Metro and road infrastructure.
A resilience exercise is being prepared over the coming months, with partners on both side of the Irish Sea, focussing on an unforeseen Welsh Port closure scenario.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-takes-action-climate-proof-wales-transport-network
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Thousands of Welsh farm payments land in bank accounts as support ramps up14/10/2026 15:25:00
Yesterday thousands of Welsh farms have advance farm payments in the bank, giving businesses financial support, at a challenging time for the industry.
Agreement reached on Supplementary Budget14/10/2026 09:05:00
Welsh Government and Welsh Labour reach agreement on further investment for Additional Learning Needs, enabling the Supplementary Budget for 2026-2027 to proceed.
Prepare for winter - don't forget your RSV vaccine13/10/2026 11:05:00
Simple steps, including 3 different vaccines, can help protect you and your family this winter.
Enterprise Minister heads to Boston to grow Wales' AI and technology trade links13/10/2026 09:05:00
Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price, is in Boston this week to build new trade and investment links in artificial intelligence, technology, and digital sectors.
Wales backs period dignity on International Day of the Girl12/10/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday marked International Day of the Girl by reaffirming its commitment to ending period poverty and building a Period Proud Wales.
Welsh Government calls on people to stand up to hate12/10/2026 10:20:00
The Welsh Government is urging witnesses to support victims and report hate crime, as new figures reveal the continuing impact of hatred and prejudice on individuals and communities.
Research reveals true scale of heritage's role in Welsh jobs, economy and communities09/10/2026 17:05:00
Wales’ story is often told through our landscapes, townscapes and in the countless historic buildings and ancient monuments that are all around us. According to major new research published today [Friday 9th October], these historic places, known as the ‘historic environment’, support nearly 18,000 jobs and contribute more than £738million to the nation’s economy every year.
Prepare now, don't wait: Bird keepers urged to act ahead of winter bird flu risk09/10/2026 16:05:00
Bird keepers across Wales are being urged to prepare now, as the higher-risk winter period for avian influenza approaches.
Cabinet Minister visits Wrexham as £10 million Transforming Towns funding announced09/10/2026 13:20:00
The Welsh Government has announced £10 million in Transforming Towns funding for regeneration projects across Wales, with Wrexham receiving £5 million of the total investment.