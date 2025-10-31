Welsh Government to Declare All-Wales Bluetongue (BTV-3) Restricted Zone from 10 November

The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has announced an all-Wales Restricted Zone (RZ) for Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) from 10 November 2025.

The Welsh Government's Bluetongue control policy, supported by regular evidence-based updates, has delayed Bluetongue incursion from the all-England Restricted Zone until the time of year when the impact and spread of the disease is limited. It has also provided farmers with essential time to vaccinate their livestock and prepare for the emergence of the disease in Wales.

Animal keepers continue to be encouraged to speak to their vets about BTV-3 vaccination - to protect livestock and livelihoods.

To date, eleven cases of BTV-3 have been confirmed in Wales, four in Powys and seven in the Temporary Control Zone located in Monmouthshire. It is likely the number of Bluetongue cases will increase as our surveillance continues.

The restricted zone relates to BTV-3 only. Controls may need to be introduced for positive cases of new Bluetongue serotypes, should these emerge in the future.

The Deputy First Minister, said:

The success of our policy to date is attributable to the hard work of delivery partners including the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and The Pirbright Institute, as well as the co-operation and goodwill of the livestock sector. I appreciate the restrictions on livestock movements and the introduction of the Temporary Control Zone (TCZ), have been disruptive for livestock keepers and wider industry. I have met with the livestock and veterinary sectors regularly, in roundtable meetings, and listened to feedback on the challenges posed by both the restrictions on livestock movements between England and Wales and the potential animal health and welfare impacts of Bluetongue. Following those discussions, and in line with my commitment to review our position based on new and emerging evidence, I have considered our approach to Bluetongue policy in Wales for the remainder of 2025 and beyond. Given that Bluetongue has reached Wales, and historic temperature data and modelling work indicates it is very unlikely for midge-borne transmission of Bluetongue virus to occur after 10 November in Wales, the declaration of an all-Wales Restricted Zone will commence on that date.

The declaration of the all-Wales RZ will have the following effects:

Revocation of the TCZ - the existing TCZ and associated conditions will be revoked, simplifying disease control measures across Wales;

Removal of premises level restrictions - individual premises across Wales will no longer be subject to Bluetongue-specific movement or control restrictions;

No further culling or restrictions – culling of infected animals and imposition of further Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) restrictions will cease in Wales;

Free movement of livestock - livestock movements between England and Wales will no longer require Bluetongue vaccination or other mitigation measures, facilitating trade and logistics. Vaccination is still recommended, including for livestock moving to tack grazing in England;

Ongoing Surveillance and future preparedness - regular monitoring will continue to for detection of any new Bluetongue serotypes and support future efforts to regain disease-free status. Controls may be necessary for other BTV serotypes;

Continued restrictions on germinal products - testing of donor animals before freezing and marketing of germinal products will continue to provide quality assurance and reduce the risk of longer-term Bluetongue transmission;

Changes for livestock movements to Scotland - moving animals from the Wales RZ to Scotland will be subject to the Scottish Government’s rules on licensing and movement testing.

During a roundtable meeting with the Deputy First Minister on 27 October, senior industry representatives provided unanimous support for an all-Wales Restricted Zone. They confirmed industry's need for the free movement of livestock between Wales and England and their shared acceptance of the increased risk of Bluetongue in Wales and the related animal health and welfare issues, including fertility and production related impacts arising from this policy.

Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer, Richard Irvine, said:

We continue to urge animal keepers to source stock responsibly, remain vigilant for the signs of Bluetongue, and to report any suspect cases to the APHA immediately. Vaccination remains the best way to protect livestock and livelihoods from the worst impacts of Bluetongue, which can include both illness of affected livestock and longer-term effects on fertility and productivity. It is more important than ever to be prepared. With the full support of industry, I strongly encourage animal keepers to discuss the role and timing of Bluetongue vaccination of their herds and flocks with their vets, particularly before the next active transmission period for the disease, in spring 2026.

The Deputy First Minister concluded: