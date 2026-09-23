Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government to fund interim alarm measures for leaseholders facing waking watch costs
Leaseholders in Wales will be able to claim support for the cost of alarm systems, to ease the financial burden imposed by interim measures required while remediation work takes place.
- Welsh Government announces the creation of the Wales Interim Measures Alarm Grant.
- From 1 October 2026, the fund will ease the burden of expensive interim measures costs, potentially saving residents in eligible buildings hundreds of pounds each month.
- Some leaseholders may also be entitled to refunds if they have already paid for alarms to be installed.
From 1 October 2026, leaseholders in eligible buildings will be able to access funding through the Wales Interim Measures Alarm Grant, part of the Welsh Building Safety Fund.
The change means residents will no longer have to shoulder the cost of alarm systems needed to support a simultaneous evacuation policy while remediation work is completed.
Interim measures, such as waking watch or an upgraded alarm system, have left many leaseholders facing costs running into hundreds of pounds a month. By supporting the installation of an appropriate alarm system, this new policy will significantly reduce or remove the need for a waking watch and the financial burden it brings.
Where leaseholders have already funded the installation of interim alarms in eligible buildings an application can be made for reimbursement.
Appearing before the Senedd, the Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, Siân Gwenllian, said:
Since taking up this role, I have met leaseholders and listened to their stories. I have been moved by what I’ve heard. Their accounts have stayed with me, and they have shaped my determination to act.
That is why I am pleased to announce today that I am launching a Wales Interim Measures Alarm Grant. This fund will provide financial support to leaseholders facing the costs of interim alarm systems required to support a simultaneous evacuation policy.
Updating members on the Building Safety Remediation Programme, the Cabinet Minister said she had recently met all the developers signed up to the Welsh Government developer contract.
I made it clear that all obligations under the contract must be met or I will not hesitate to pursue all appropriate avenues in relation to any failures. I am committed to accelerating the pace of remediation and holding developers to account.
The Cabinet Minister indicated she hopes to lay regulations under the Building Safety (Wales) Act 2026 before the Christmas recess, paving the way for additional leaseholder protections on remediation to come into force in 2027.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/families-set-to-save-money-through-new-and-upgraded-heat-networks
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Welsh Government backs farmers with ‘certainty, flexibility and support’23/09/2026 12:25:00
The Welsh Government yesterday announced measures, including legislation, to help farmers manage the impacts of this summer's drought, wildfires and other pressures on the sector.
The Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Minister for Social Justice and Equality commits to delivering children’s rights in practice23/09/2026 09:05:00
It has been 3 years since the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child published its 2023 Concluding Observations Report on the UK.
Programme for Government sets “a new ambition for Wales”22/09/2026 14:05:00
The Welsh Government has published its new Programme for Government today, which sets out its priorities and plans over the four-year Senedd term, following the Senedd election on 7 May.
Wales to mark 60th anniversary of the Aberfan disaster22/09/2026 09:05:00
The First Minister will lead the Welsh nation in a moment of reflection on 21 October to mark the 60th anniversary of the Aberfan tragedy.
£121 million for new NHS Wales hub to cut waiting times21/09/2026 11:05:00
A new state of the art hub aimed at cutting NHS Wales waiting times and improving access to treatment is being backed by £121 million Welsh Government funding.
Top business experts appointed to create new development agency for Wales21/09/2026 09:15:00
A panel of 11 renowned business experts has been appointed to create a new economic development and innovation agency for Wales.
Welsh public sector EV fleet cuts diesel use and strengthens energy security18/09/2026 17:15:00
Analysis by the Welsh Government Energy Service estimates that the Welsh public sector electric vehicle (EV) fleet is now avoiding the annual purchase of diesel costing up to £3.7 million (2.4 million litres).
Welsh games companies looking to level up at Tokyo Game Show18/09/2026 16:05:00
Nine Welsh games companies are set to take on a side quest when they exhibit at Tokyo Game Show as part of Creative Wales’ first visit to the global showcase.
Welsh Government and local government renew Strategic Partnership Agreement to strengthen trusted working relationship18/09/2026 11:25:00
The Welsh Government and local government yesterday renewed their Strategic Partnership Agreement, reaffirming a shared commitment to working together in the interests of communities across Wales.