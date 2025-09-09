Welsh Government wants to hear your views on updating tax laws

People are being asked how they think Wales should manage changes to tax laws in the future.

The public consultation comes after the Welsh Government reviewed how it currently makes changes to Welsh tax legislation, including Land Transaction Tax and Landfill Disposals Tax.

These taxes, devolved to Wales, generate important revenue that helps fund Welsh public services.

Currently, some changes to tax rules require primary legislation, while others can be made through regulations. The Welsh Government is exploring the most appropriate process for making changes to ensure tax laws can be updated efficiently when needed, particularly in response to tax avoidance activities or changes to similar UK taxes.

Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford, yesterday said:

Our Welsh taxes play a crucial role in funding the public services that matter to people across Wales. It's important we have the right mechanisms in place to keep our tax system fair, effective and responsive to change. At the same time, we must ensure that the mechanism is appropriately scrutinised by the Senedd. This consultation is about finding the best way forward for Wales – whether that's through annual tax bills, different legislative processes, or improving our current system. I encourage anyone with an interest in how Wales manages its finances to have their say.

The Green Paper on Making Changes to the Welsh Tax Acts explores several options, including introducing annual finance bills similar to those used by the UK Parliament, or developing new legislative approaches tailored specifically for Wales.

The 12-week consultation runs until 28 November 2025 and is available on the Welsh Government website. The findings will help inform future decisions about how Wales manages its tax legislation and will be published by early 2026.

