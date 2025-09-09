Welsh Government
|Printable version
Welsh Government wants to hear your views on updating tax laws
People are being asked how they think Wales should manage changes to tax laws in the future.
The public consultation comes after the Welsh Government reviewed how it currently makes changes to Welsh tax legislation, including Land Transaction Tax and Landfill Disposals Tax.
These taxes, devolved to Wales, generate important revenue that helps fund Welsh public services.
Currently, some changes to tax rules require primary legislation, while others can be made through regulations. The Welsh Government is exploring the most appropriate process for making changes to ensure tax laws can be updated efficiently when needed, particularly in response to tax avoidance activities or changes to similar UK taxes.
Finance Secretary Mark Drakeford, yesterday said:
Our Welsh taxes play a crucial role in funding the public services that matter to people across Wales. It's important we have the right mechanisms in place to keep our tax system fair, effective and responsive to change. At the same time, we must ensure that the mechanism is appropriately scrutinised by the Senedd.
This consultation is about finding the best way forward for Wales – whether that's through annual tax bills, different legislative processes, or improving our current system. I encourage anyone with an interest in how Wales manages its finances to have their say.
The Green Paper on Making Changes to the Welsh Tax Acts explores several options, including introducing annual finance bills similar to those used by the UK Parliament, or developing new legislative approaches tailored specifically for Wales.
The 12-week consultation runs until 28 November 2025 and is available on the Welsh Government website. The findings will help inform future decisions about how Wales manages its tax legislation and will be published by early 2026.
Related
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/welsh-government-wants-to-hear-your-views-on-updating-tax-laws
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Help protect Wales’s past for future generations08/09/2025 14:05:00
Residents who live near historic buildings and heritage sites in Wales are being urged to report suspicious behaviour following a recent spate of vandalism and heritage crime incidents.
Diagnostic equipment upgrade in West Wales05/09/2025 14:05:00
£481,000 of Welsh Government funding will upgrade Withybush General Hospital’s gamma camera system to boost diagnostics.
Former children’s commissioner to chair Wales-wide assessment of maternity and neonatal services05/09/2025 09:15:00
Former children’s commissioner Sally Holland will chair the independent assessment of all maternity and neonatal services in Wales.
Procurex Wales 202504/09/2025 14:05:00
Procurex Wales 2025 takes place on Tuesday 4 November at the Utilita Arena in Cardiff.
£1.3 million to upgrade x-ray room in Swansea03/09/2025 13:05:00
People in Swansea will benefit from faster diagnoses following a £1.3 million Welsh Government investment to upgrade x-ray facilities in Morriston Hospital’s emergency department.
How to protect hidden safety phones during the emergency alert test02/09/2025 14:10:00
The Welsh Government is advising the public ahead of a national emergency alert test on 7 September, with particular guidance for those who may keep a hidden mobile phone for safety reasons.
Road safety improvements to be made on the A494 near Clwyd Gate01/09/2025 09:25:00
Funding to deliver a series of road safety improvements on the A494 near Clwyd Gate has been secured.
Welsh Government publishes draft legislation on the ban on greyhound racing in Wales28/08/2025 16:10:00
A draft version of the legislation that will ban greyhound racing in Wales has been published today.