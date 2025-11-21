Welsh Government welcomes Artificial Intelligence Growth Zone for south Wales

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Rebecca Evans has welcomed today’s (Friday, 21 November) announcement that south Wales will become the next UK AI Growth Zone.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Rebecca Evans said:

I am delighted that South Wales is to become the UK’s latest AI Growth Zone, with the potential to create thousands of new jobs and unlock billions in investment.

Now with two AI Growth Zones announced in a week, Wales will be at the forefront of the global AI revolution, well-placed to take advantage of the exciting new opportunities this offers for our economy.

This announcement, just days before Wales Tech Week, signals the Welsh and UK Government’s ambition to ensure our country maximises the benefits from AI and digital technology.